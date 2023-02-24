Two Milwaukee police officers charged in connection with death of person in custody

Two Milwaukee Police Department officers have been charged with felonies related to the overdose death of a person in custody.

Officers Donald Krueger and Marco Lopez face separate felony charges for abuse of a person held in custody and misconduct in public office by making a false entry, respectively.

According to the criminal complaint, around 1:55 a.m. Thursday, officers arrested a man during a traffic stop who had a warrant. After taking him the 5th Precinct, they found marijuana and cocaine in his possession. The 21-year-old man admitted to ingesting various narcotics, including cocaine, marijuana and ecstasy.

He also admitted this while being booked in the precinct by Krueger. Although the man said he didn't want to go to the hospital, he was visibly ill, throwing up, dry heaving and sweating.

Krueger told the suspect he'd call an ambulance, but never did.

Krueger didn't note the man had ingested drugs, despite him admitting to it and the fact his health screening was captured on precinct video cameras, according to the complaint.

When Krueger's shift ended, Lopez took over booking duties, which included making checks of each prisoner every 15 minutes. Investigators found that Lopez made false entries about his checks, the complaint said.

