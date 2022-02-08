Two Milwaukee women charged in Wauwatosa George Webb shooting

Two Milwaukee women were charged Monday after a George Webb employee was shot in the face while he was already on the ground after an argument at the Wauwatosa restaurant on Jan. 30.

Bryanna Johnson and Breanta Johnson, both 20, were each charged in Milwaukee County Circuit Court with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

The complaint says Bryanna Johnson shot the 26-year-old employee after Breanta Johnson punched him and wrestled him to the ground. Breanta Johnson also stomped on the employee's face after he was shot, the complaint said.

If convicted, the women could each face up to 60 years in prison. They are being held on $100,000 cash bond each, according to online court records.

Both women were scheduled to be in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 15.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were dispatched to the restaurant at 12201 W. North Ave. just after midnight Jan. 30.

Police interviewed another employee of the restaurant who said the four women in the restaurant were being "impatient and rude." The employee said the women were mad because their food wasn't being served fast enough.

Police also viewed surveillance video from the restaurant.

Both employees asked the women to leave the restaurant. Breanta Johnson left the restaurant but returned quickly with a gun that she handed to Bryanna Johnson. The four women began to argue with the employees by the cash register.

Breanta Johnson punched the employee and wrestled him to the ground. Bryanna Johnson then shot him in the face, the complaint said. After Breanta Johnson stomped on the employee's face, all four women left the restaurant.

Four days after the shooting, Wauwatosa police said they took four adult women into custody after executing two search warrants in the city of Milwaukee.

A statement from George Webb Restaurants indicated that the employee is in stable condition after being rushed to the hospital following the shooting.

Story continues

A GoFundMe campaign, All in for Anthony, has raised more than $19,000 so far for the employee's recovery. A reporter reached out to the family of the employee, but they haven't responded to an interview request. Officials have not released the victim's name.

The employee's mom did provide an update on the fundraiser page on Monday.

"As most of you know Anthony was shot directly in the face. Anthony lost his teeth and a major portion of his tongue on the right side of his face. He has bullet fragments in his sinuses and lungs and the bullet severed a major artery in his neck and remains in his neck," the update says.

"I cannot thank everyone enough for the outpouring of love, support and prayers," the update also said.

Evan Casey can be reached at 414-403-4391 or evan.casey@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter @ecaseymedia.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Two Milwaukee women charged in Wauwatosa George Webb shooting