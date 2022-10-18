Two Mims men charged in 'targeted' shooting death of teen during chase

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Two young adults who Brevard County sheriff's investigators said were involved last week in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Mims teen fleeing an armed confrontation, were arrested.

The unnamed teen, who was shot in the neck and abdomen, died Friday after being removed from a ventilator, hours after one of the men wanted for questioning was taken into custody, investigators said.

Sheriff's investigators called the Oct. 10 shooting, "targeted," but the relationship between the two groups was not immediately explained.

Police said the teen who was shot and two other teens were walking at about 9 p.m. along a darkened stretch of Cypress Avenue when two young adults approached them and began to fire at least one weapon.

"These are two kids who just walked up and started shooting," Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said during a video statement about the case.

"This is a child who has been taken away from us by these individuals with their violence, out here on the street causing all sorts of havoc," Ivey said.

Shots fired at Cocoa police: Shooting at Cocoa apartments involving officer, security guard, leaves man wounded

Mims teen shot: Teen critically wounded during confrontation; no arrests made

Altercation over bike parts: Cocoa man charged with attempted murder for shooting at man after dispute over bike parts

Robert Loyd, 19, was arrested Friday afternoon. He is charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting, court records show.

A woman was killed in shooting near Mims Friday morning, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies also arrested Exzaviar David, 19, after agents spotted him in a wooded area. A shirtless David was taken into custody and led to a waiting patrol vehicle.

The teen's death was the 34th reported homicide to take place in Brevard County this year. It was also the latest shooting to raise concern in Mims, a small north county town of about 7,000 residents.

Story continues

Earlier this year on Aug. 22, deputies were called to the same street, Cypress Avenue, to investigate reports of a shooting. In that case, 21-year-old Tommy Brothers was fatally wounded.

In another investigation, a 14-year-old Mims boy was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 17-year-old along a bicycle trail in Titusville, a few miles south of the rural town.

Loyd and David were booked into the Brevard County Jail Complex in Sharpes. Both were held without bond.

J.D. Gallop is a Criminal Justice/Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Two men arrested in fatal targeted shooting of Mims teen