Who are the two ministers locking horns over the Brexit fish wars?

French fishermen blockaded Jersey in May as tensions between Paris and London grew. - Olivier Pinel

It’s the clash between Boris Johnson’s Brexit bulldog and Emmanuel Macron’s pro-EU attack poodle.



Lord Frost, the Brexit minister, and Clement Beaune, France’s Europe minister, meet today for crunch talks over French access to UK fishing grounds.



Paris’ threats to snarl up British trade remain firmly on the table, as does the UK’s insistence that they will hit back with legal action and tit-for-tat enforcement on French boats.



The pugnacious Brexit negotiator and the slim, softly spoken Europe minister couldn’t appear more different.



But the two men, their leaders’ close and trusted allies, have more in common than first appearances would suggest.



Both started their careers as government officials after studying at the elite institutions of Oxford and the École nationale d'administration.



Both spent years working behind the scenes enmeshed in European politics before being catapulted into the spotlight by Brexit.



Once ministers, both men demonstrated a taste for disruptive power plays to reach their political goals. Little wonder they have traded accusations on Twitter.



Mr Beaune, who idolises the federalist former European Commission president Jacque Delors, has accused the UK of being “obsessed” with the EU and threatened British supplies of Christmas turkeys unless London caves in the fishing row.



He said the only language Mr Johnson understood was that of force as he issued his latest ultimatums, which have forced the UK to the negotiate with Paris and Brussels.



Mr Beaune is unrelenting in his criticism of Brexit, which he calls an “intellectual fraud” and has hit his mark. Emmanuel Macron refused Boris Johnson’s request to reign in his minister’s social media game shortly after Brexit took effect.

Lord Frost





Lord Frost, known as “Frosty the no-man”, is also a master of ruffling the feathers of his opponents. During the Brexit negotiations, his confrontational style aimed to shake Brussels out of its complacent belief it could dictate to the UK in the way it did during Theresa May’s administration.



His accusation that the EU’s inflexibility over the Northern Ireland Protocol was jeopardising the peace process caused real anger in Brussels and EU capitals.



His threats to override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol and Withdrawal Agreement, forced Brussels into talks over the treaty.



Today’s meeting on fish is not the first confrontation between the men from Derby and a middle class Paris neighbourhood, who both speak French and English fluently.



Mr Beaune, a keen fencer, supported the hard-line French position on Brexit, which stiffened Michel Barnier’s resolve not to bend Single Market demands to accommodate British demands.



Arguably, that informed Lord Frost’s conviction that sovereignty had to be made central to the Brexit talks, even if it was won at the cost of a more distant trading relationship with the EU.



David Frost, 56, cut his teeth in the foreign office before becoming Boris Johnson’s special advisor when he was foreign secretary.



Later he would be plucked from his role as CEO of the Scotch Whisky Association when the prime minister asked him to be Brexit negotiator in his new government in 2019.



Mr Beaune, 40, served as Mr Macron’s advisor when he was the French minister of the economy in Francois Hollande’s socialist government.



When Mr Macron formed his own party to win a stunning election victory in 2017, he plucked Mr Beaune from a short lived stint as a deputy CEO of a software company to be his special advisor on Europe.



Lord Frost was and remains pivotal in shaping British policy towards the EU through the Brexit negotiations and beyond.



Mr Beaune worked through the night alongside the French president on his Sorbonne speech; a full throated call for a vison of a more integrated EU with France playing the leading role.

Clement Beaune - AFP





Lord Frost was tasked with finding a path out of the EU at the same time that Mr Beaune was working tirelessly to build French influence in the corridors of power in Brussels.



While Lord Frost was able to secure the Withdrawal Agreement and Brexit trade deal, Mr Beaune helped Mr Macron establish his new party in the European Parliament and place his allies at the heads of the European Commission and Council.



In happier times, the two men could find much to discuss over lunch.Lord Frost, an old hand in Brussels from his foreign office days, studied medieval European history and medieval French at Oxford.



As economic counsellor to the British embassy in Paris, he worked on the French economy, much like Mr Beaune, and reported to his superiors on the country’s EU policy.



He was even part of the leadership of the UK’s presidency of the EU in 2005 and could give Mr Beaune some tips before France picks up that mantle on January 1.



They could discuss the Flemish masters, one of Lord Frost’s passions. Mr Beaune could not fail to become familiar with their work during his year at the College of Europe in Bruges; the finishing school for eurocrats once attended by Nick Clegg.



But the two men have come to profoundly different conclusions about what is best for the countries they serve.



Lord Frost decided that Britain was better off outside the EU, pursuing a more nimble approach to regulation and trade that would build a new Global Britain.



Mr Beaune is determined to work within the EU structures and use them to amplify and project French influence around the world.



In some ways, the two ministers will be refighting the arguments of the Brexit referendum on the battleground of fishing.



Can Lord Frost and Mr Beaune find a way to break the deadlock?



London must show it has taken back control of its waters and Paris is equally convinced to demonstrate that the costs of leaving the EU far outweigh the benefits.



Either one man will back down or fudge will have be on the menu of a fascinating meeting in Paris.