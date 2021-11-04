Who are the two ministers locking horns over the Brexit fish wars?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Crisp
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
French fishermen blockaded Jersey in May as tensions between Paris and London grew. - Olivier Pinel
French fishermen blockaded Jersey in May as tensions between Paris and London grew. - Olivier Pinel

It’s the clash between Boris Johnson’s Brexit bulldog and Emmanuel Macron’s pro-EU attack poodle.

Lord Frost, the Brexit minister, and Clement Beaune, France’s Europe minister, meet today for crunch talks over French access to UK fishing grounds.

Paris’ threats to snarl up British trade remain firmly on the table, as does the UK’s insistence that they will hit back with legal action and tit-for-tat enforcement on French boats.

The pugnacious Brexit negotiator and the slim, softly spoken Europe minister couldn’t appear more different.

But the two men, their leaders’ close and trusted allies, have more in common than first appearances would suggest.

Both started their careers as government officials after studying at the elite institutions of Oxford and the École nationale d'administration.

Both spent years working behind the scenes enmeshed in European politics before being catapulted into the spotlight by Brexit.

Once ministers, both men demonstrated a taste for disruptive power plays to reach their political goals. Little wonder they have traded accusations on Twitter.

Mr Beaune, who idolises the federalist former European Commission president Jacque Delors, has accused the UK of being “obsessed” with the EU and threatened British supplies of Christmas turkeys unless London caves in the fishing row.

He said the only language Mr Johnson understood was that of force as he issued his latest ultimatums, which have forced the UK to the negotiate with Paris and Brussels.

Mr Beaune is unrelenting in his criticism of Brexit, which he calls an “intellectual fraud” and has hit his mark. Emmanuel Macron refused Boris Johnson’s request to reign in his minister’s social media game shortly after Brexit took effect.

Lord Frost
Lord Frost



Lord Frost, known as “Frosty the no-man”, is also a master of ruffling the feathers of his opponents. During the Brexit negotiations, his confrontational style aimed to shake Brussels out of its complacent belief it could dictate to the UK in the way it did during Theresa May’s administration.

His accusation that the EU’s inflexibility over the Northern Ireland Protocol was jeopardising the peace process caused real anger in Brussels and EU capitals.

His threats to override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol and Withdrawal Agreement, forced Brussels into talks over the treaty.

Today’s meeting on fish is not the first confrontation between the men from Derby and a middle class Paris neighbourhood, who both speak French and English fluently.

Mr Beaune, a keen fencer, supported the hard-line French position on Brexit, which stiffened Michel Barnier’s resolve not to bend Single Market demands to accommodate British demands.

Arguably, that informed Lord Frost’s conviction that sovereignty had to be made central to the Brexit talks, even if it was won at the cost of a more distant trading relationship with the EU.

David Frost, 56, cut his teeth in the foreign office before becoming Boris Johnson’s special advisor when he was foreign secretary.

Later he would be plucked from his role as CEO of the Scotch Whisky Association when the prime minister asked him to be Brexit negotiator in his new government in 2019.

Mr Beaune, 40, served as Mr Macron’s advisor when he was the French minister of the economy in Francois Hollande’s socialist government.

When Mr Macron formed his own party to win a stunning election victory in 2017, he plucked Mr Beaune from a short lived stint as a deputy CEO of a software company to be his special advisor on Europe.

Lord Frost was and remains pivotal in shaping British policy towards the EU through the Brexit negotiations and beyond.

Mr Beaune worked through the night alongside the French president on his Sorbonne speech; a full throated call for a vison of a more integrated EU with France playing the leading role.

Clement Beaune - AFP
Clement Beaune - AFP



Lord Frost was tasked with finding a path out of the EU at the same time that Mr Beaune was working tirelessly to build French influence in the corridors of power in Brussels.

While Lord Frost was able to secure the Withdrawal Agreement and Brexit trade deal, Mr Beaune helped Mr Macron establish his new party in the European Parliament and place his allies at the heads of the European Commission and Council.

In happier times, the two men could find much to discuss over lunch.Lord Frost, an old hand in Brussels from his foreign office days, studied medieval European history and medieval French at Oxford.

As economic counsellor to the British embassy in Paris, he worked on the French economy, much like Mr Beaune, and reported to his superiors on the country’s EU policy.

He was even part of the leadership of the UK’s presidency of the EU in 2005 and could give Mr Beaune some tips before France picks up that mantle on January 1.

They could discuss the Flemish masters, one of Lord Frost’s passions. Mr Beaune could not fail to become familiar with their work during his year at the College of Europe in Bruges; the finishing school for eurocrats once attended by Nick Clegg.

But the two men have come to profoundly different conclusions about what is best for the countries they serve.

Lord Frost decided that Britain was better off outside the EU, pursuing a more nimble approach to regulation and trade that would build a new Global Britain.

Mr Beaune is determined to work within the EU structures and use them to amplify and project French influence around the world.

In some ways, the two ministers will be refighting the arguments of the Brexit referendum on the battleground of fishing.

Can Lord Frost and Mr Beaune find a way to break the deadlock?

London must show it has taken back control of its waters and Paris is equally convinced to demonstrate that the costs of leaving the EU far outweigh the benefits.

Either one man will back down or fudge will have be on the menu of a fascinating meeting in Paris.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Impounded British trawler sailing home from France

    A British trawler at the center of a row between Britain and France over post-Brexit fishing rights was released on Wednesday.The Cornelis Gert Jan was seized by French authorities last week and accused of fishing for scallops without a proper license.On Wednesday, a French court overturned a demand that the ship's captain pay a $174,000 bond for its release.Following the ruling, a ship tracking website showed the trawler leaving Le Havre and heading away from the French coast.The lawyer for the Irish captain, Jondy Ward, said the vessel had been a pawn in a wider political row between Paris and London."He's clearly in the middle of a political game because we can see that an entire story has been made around this case, while it is a relatively banal case, with a fishing activity in a supposedly forbidden zone..."This week, France and Britain came to the brink of a cross-Channel trade war, with Paris alleging that London had not honoured a post-Brexit deal on access to British fishing grounds.President Emmanuel Macron warned France would retaliate by stepping up checks on trucks coming from Britain.He also said France would ban British trawlers from docking in French ports.But at the last minute, France pulled back and now says it will make a fresh attempt to negotiate a solution with Britain. Senior British and French officials are due to meet for talks on the issue on Thursday.

  • Lebanon PM renews call for minister in Gulf Arab row to quit

    Lebanon’s prime minister on Thursday again urged the information minister to “do what needs to be done,” an apparent appeal for him step down over an unprecedented diplomatic rift with Saudi Arabia. The spat has threatened to destabilize the new Lebanese government and escalate the country's economic tailspin. Prime Minister Najib Mikati cannot dismiss the minister without approval of at least two-thirds of the Cabinet and Lebanon's president.

  • Cleo Smith abduction suspect was 'oddball' who lived less than two miles from girl's house

    A 36-year-old Australian man has been taken into custody for questioning over the disappearance of four-year-old Cleo Smith after she was found alone but alive in a locked room in his house less than two miles form her parents' home following a weeks-long manhunt.

  • The 3 most important wins from the COP26 climate conference so far

    This will not be a historic year for making progress on addressing climate change — it can't be, with the Chinese premier Xi Jinping refusing to make new pledges and not even showing up at the COP26 summit in Glasgow. But that doesn't mean the summit was a wash.Why it matters: Substantial progress has already been made at this year's summit; it's worth taking a minute to celebrate three of the most important wins for the planet. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with

  • Cleo Smith: Police release audio of moment they found missing four-year-old

    Man charged with abduction after child vanished from family’s tent at remote campsite

  • Ethiopia's war one year on: How to end the suffering

    Rebels advance towards the capital, while Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed vows to "bury his enemies".

  • 'Beyond unacceptable': Bernie Sanders slams Democrats' $1.75 trillion spending package after analysis said it would cut taxes for the rich

    Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont expressed his adamant opposition to repealing the SALT cap after analysts said it would benefit billionaires.

  • Republican Winsome Sears Unloads on MSNBC’s Joy Reid: ‘Get Your Facts Straight’

    Virginia's newly-elected lieutenant governor made history Tuesday night

  • Ted Cruz Gets Fact-Checked To His Face On Fox News Over 'Domestic Terrorist' Lie

    The Texas senator then tweeted a clip from his interview containing his false claim about Merrick Garland, but not the fact-check that followed.

  • ACLU busts Biden's narrative on payments to illegals

    The American Civil Liberties Union countered President Biden's claim that his administration is not considering payments of up to $450,000 to illegal immigrants who had been separated from their families under the previous administration.

  • Dear Moderates: The Left Isn’t Why McAuliffe Lost Virginia

    Win McNamee/Getty ImagesNothing motivates conservative Democrats like an excuse for inaction, and Virginia’s sucker punch of a gubernatorial election Tuesday night offered a golden opportunity for them to pump the legislative brakes.Let’s own the bad news: after an increasingly vitriolic campaign centered around the bogeyman of “Critical Race Theory,” Republican Glenn Youngkin beat Democrat and former Governor Terry McAuliffe to end what has been a successful and effective streak of Democratic v

  • James Carville Rips Democrats Over Election Losses: Some Need ‘Woke Detox Center’

    “We’ve got to change this and not be about changing dictionaries, and change laws," warned the Democratic political consultant.

  • John F. Kennedy Jr., Who Is Dead, Failed to Make Expected QAnon Appearance at Rolling Stones Concert

    One QAnon influencer made the connection by saying, “Rolling Stones? Rolling away the stone!” John F. Kennedy Jr., Who Is Dead, Failed to Make Expected QAnon Appearance at Rolling Stones Concert Wren Graves

  • Letter: Joe Biden is biggest empty suit president since Jimmy Carter

    Letter: Joe Biden is biggest empty suit president since Jimmy Carter

  • Opinion: Donald Trump can’t handle the truth

    Trump apparently cooked up the idea for his own social media network after being kicked off Twitter and Facebook.

  • Virginia Lt Gov-Elect Winsome Sears slams Jemele Hill after sports writer blames 'white supremacy' for her win

    The first black female to win a statewide election in Virginia, Winsome Sears, trolled sports commentator Jemele Hill.

  • Egypt's leader orders government to move to new capital

    Egypt’s president on Wednesday ordered his administration to start moving its offices next month to a sprawling new administrative capital in the desert outside Cairo, a spokesman said. President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has directed the government to begin a six-month trial period of working from the new complex starting Dec. 1, according to his spokesman, Bassam Radi. It is being built on 170,000 acres about 28 miles (about 45 kilometers) east of Cairo and nearly twice its size.

  • QAnon supporters gather over theory that JFK Jr. will emerge, announce Trump to be reinstated

    Some QAnon conspiracy theorists gathered in Dallas as a theory circulated that John F. Kennedy Jr. would reappear and announce Trump was reinstated.

  • Michelle Wu becomes first woman and person of color elected mayor of Boston, AP projects

    The next Boston mayor will be Michelle Wu, a Democrat, The Associated Press projects. Wu is the first woman and person of color to be elected as Boston mayor.

  • Key Senators Float SALT Break for Americans Earning Less Than $400,000

    (Bloomberg) -- A second key lawmaker expressed openness to restoring the federal deduction on state and local taxes only for Americans earning less than $400,000, suggesting Senate Democrats are coalescing around the idea rather than providing the tax break in a broader way that would benefit the very rich.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former May