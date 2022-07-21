Two minors arrested following armed carjacking at south Modesto park

Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies arrested two juvenile males Thursday afternoon who are suspected of committing an armed carjacking at a south Modesto park.

The carjacking occurred around 2:30 p.m. at Riverdale Park and Fishing Access on Parkdale Drive. Sgt. Luke Schwartz said two armed minors, ages 16 and 17, approached the victim and pulled him out of his Toyota. They goe in the vehicle and fled south on Avondale Avenue.

A short time later, a deputy spotted the Toyota traveling at a high speed north of Tucson Avenue.

As the deputy tried to catch up, the suspects stopped the car on the canal bank north of Glenn Avenue and ran.

The first suspect was found almost immediately, hiding in the backyard of an abandoned house in the 1600 block of Glenn. Schwartz said he was found to be in possession of a handgun.

A perimeter was set up in the area as deputies searched for the second suspect. He was located about 30 minutes later hiding behind a parked car in the backyard of a home in the 1500 block of Glenn.