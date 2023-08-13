Two minors arrested in Mt. Juliet

Aug. 12—Two minors out of Nashville were arrested in Mt. Juliet on Tuesday after stealing a vehicle.

Mt. Juliet Police Department officers detected a stolen vehicle on Golden Bear Gateway, near Interstate 40.

The stolen vehicle fled but was disabled after law enforcement deployed spike strips. Once the vehicle was disabled, the three suspects fled on foot, which led to a search that involved K-9 units and a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter. "Due to the coordinated efforts of officers, two of the three suspects were apprehended shortly after the pursuit," the Mt. Juliet Police Department shared in a press release. "Both suspects are juvenile males from Nashville and are now in custody, facing charges related to the theft and ensuing chase. The car was stolen from the Hermitage area."

The third suspect was not found during the search, and detectives are currently following leads in regard to the suspect's location.

The investigation is currently ongoing.