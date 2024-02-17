Two minors, Baton Rouge woman charged in beating death of three-year-old

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two juvenile suspects were arrested, and an adult was charged after being involved in the death of a three-year-old child.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical assistance investigation on the 3000 block of O’Neal Lane on Monday, Feb. 12.

Upon the deputies’ arrival, emergency medical officials transported a three-year-old female in critical condition with a brain bleed, as well as having bruises and abrasions to her face, according to EBRSO.

The three-year-old female would die from here injuries on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

After investigation, it was determined that eight juveniles, from an age range of 11 months to 12 years old, were left unattended for several hours in the home on Monday, according to EBRSO.

The two juveniles were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Detention facility and charged with simple battery and second degree murder.

Terica Scott, the mother and aunt to the suspects, was charged with principal to battery and principal to second degree murder.

Deputies said that another arrest is imminent.

