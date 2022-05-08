Two minors shot, injured in northwest Fort Worth neighborhood, police say

Two minors were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting incident in northwest Fort Worth on Saturday.

Just before midnight, police responded to the 5800 block of Brahma Trail regarding reports of someone possibly shot. Multiple callers reported people running after gunshots were heard, police said.

At the location, police detained two individuals, one with a firearm.

While police were on scene, two minors arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officers confirmed the victims were related to this shooting call.