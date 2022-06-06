Two missile ships and a submarine of the Russian Federation in the Black Sea are ready to attack - Pivden [South] Operational Command

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — MONDAY, 6 JUNE 2022, 17:49

Two Russian missile ships and a submarine equipped with 20 Calibre cruise missiles in the Black Sea are ready to attack.

Source: Pivden [South] Operational Command

Quote: "A naval group of enemy forces continues to blockade shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

Two missile ships and a submarine, which are equipped with 20 cruise Calibre missiles are prepared to attack."

Details: The command notes that the situation in the south remains stable.

"The aggressors continue to fight on the front line with existing forces, bringing up the additional weapons. The fighting continues on the border of Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts and in the Berislav district of Kherson region. The enemy wants to regain lost positions there and is shelling villages. The situation is intense in the Kalynivka and Velyka Oleksandrivka hromadas [amalgamated territorial communities]," the statement said.

It is noted that the Russians are trying to introduce rubles in the occupied areas, as well as force farmers to continue agrobusiness, but plan to take their harvest by force for the needs of their units and local authorities, which are collaborating with them.

Also, fearing the Ukrainian forces’ approach from the sea, the Russian occupying forces have been mining the coast.