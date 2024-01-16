Two missiles hit Kharkiv, casualties reported

Explosions rang out in Kharkiv on the evening of 16 January. Ihor Terekhov, the city mayor, reported a missile strike.

Source: Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: At 21:41, the Air Force warned residents of Kharkiv of a ballistic missile threat. At 21:43, Terekhov said that the city was under a missile attack and called on the locals to take shelter.

Updated: Syniehubov specified that the Russians struck Kharkiv with two S-300 missiles. Medical workers provide assistance to four injured, their condition is mild.

Civil residential infrastructure has been damaged. Emergency services continue to examine the areas of the hits.

Updated at 22:37: Syniehubov reported that the number of injured increased to 11. Multi-storey buildings were damaged.

Quote: "A 43 year old woman was hospitalised in severe condition. Ten more people are in mild and moderate conditions.

Support UP or become our patron!