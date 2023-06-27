Two missing 12-year-old boys may be driving SUV taken from Southbridge to New York, police say

Police are searching for two 12-year-olds who are missing and who are believed to be driving a white Toyota Highlander taken from Southbridge to New York.

The two boys, Amari Siders and Zyaire Siders, were last seen Monday in Southbridge, police in that city said on Tuesday.

The boys are suspected to be driving a white Toyota Highlander with Massachusetts registration plate number 4AN622 and “possibly heading to New York,” police said.

Police believe the boys, who took off last night, have been driving around for more than eight hours.

“The juveniles are operating a vehicle that was taken from Southbridge and was last seen in the Vernon, CT area. The juveniles are originally from the State of New York and are believed to be heading in that direction,” police said in a statement. “Please contact us with any information.”

Police described Amari as standing 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 90 pounds, with brown eyes and brown, long straight hair.

Police described Zyaire as standing 5 feet tall, weighing 90 pounds, with brown, long curly hair.

Anyone who sees the boys or knows their whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

