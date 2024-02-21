Two missing 16-year-olds located: Lebanon County Police Departments

Both Pennsylvania State Police and the North Londonderry Township Police Department announced they have located two 16-year-olds missing since the beginning of February 2024.

Police reported that Rusty Winterstein and Arianna Douglas were located Wednesday afternoon. The details about how and where they were found were not released.

Winterstein, 16, from Jackson Township, was originally reported missing by the Pennsylvania State Police on Monday, Feb. 5.

Douglas was last seen on 9:30 p.m at the 800 block of Hoffer Road, Thursday, Feb. 8. Police said Douglas' parents discovered she was missing when they attempted to wake her from school the following morning.

Police originally reported that Arianna left the home voluntarily and was believed to be in the company of Winterstein.

