Two missing after incident involving sanitation workers in Bromley, police say

First responders are working to locate two people that went missing after a reported drowning Thursday.

Two people are still unaccounted for after Northern Kentucky sanitation workers became trapped in a confined space in Bromley Thursday, police said.

The Villa Hills Police Department reported that first responders from multiple agencies rushed to Steven Tanner Street near the Ohio River just before noon for a report of a drowning.

Police have not said what the workers were doing or the circumstance that prompted the call.

One person was taken to the hospital from the scene by family members, according to a press release, and two other people have still not been accounted for.

River Road in Bromley is closed Thursday afternoon. Villa Hills authorities said there is no threat to the public at this time, but urged people to stay away from the area.

The Enquirer will continue to make updates as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: 2 missing after incident with sanitation workers in Bromley