Two missing people found over weekend, another reported missing

Nov. 6—Monongalia County Sheriff Perry Palmer said his department is still investigating the death of 32-year-old Melanie Marie Gardner and did not have any updates in the case as of Monday afternoon.

Gardner, who had been reported missing on Oct. 3, was found on Saturday during a large search party organized by her family.

According to a press release from Palmer's office following the search, Gardner's Jeep was found in a remote location off Casteel Road in Hazelton. Her remains were positively identified as Gardner and a medical examiner was called to the scene.

Police have yet to release any information regarding a cause of death or if any foul play is suspected.

On Sunday, the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office received another report of a missing person from the area, 32-year-old Andrew Salmon of Morgantown.

Salmon is described as a white male, 5'8 " weighing 150 pounds.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, Salmon was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with green drawstrings and sweatpants with green stripes down the side.

His last known location was on Nov. 4 near Paula's Hotspot on Mileground Road where he was seen around 7 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding Salmon's whereabouts is asked to contact the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office at 304-291-7260 or MECCA 911.

The Morgantown Police Department also released an update regarding the silver alert for 53-year-old Kenneth "Sean " Teets.

Previous reports from MPD said Teets, who suffered from short-term memory loss, went missing from J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital on Nov. 1.

The department stated that Teets had been found safe over the weekend and was returned to the hospital.