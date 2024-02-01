Two Mississippi Museums offering free admission Feb. 1 to honor National Day of Racial Healing

The Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum is admitting the public for free Thursday, Feb 1, 2024 in honor of the National Day of Racial Healing.

Free admission is made possible by the Foundation for the Mid South.

For more information, call 601-576-6850 or email info@mdah.ms.gov.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi Museums free admission on 1st day of Black History Month