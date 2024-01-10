Two Missouri gubernatorial candidates seek to remove Biden from 2024 ballot

Following actions taken in Maine and Colorado to remove former President Donald Trump from the ballot, two Missouri gubernatorial candidates have proposed doing the same with President Joe Biden.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft gave interviews on CNN and Fox News concerning his intentions to remove Biden from the ballot, if Trump is removed.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft delivers remarks to journalists at the James C Kirkpatrick State Information Center in Jefferson City on Dec. 20, 2023.

The CNN reporter said that the Missouri Constitution requires court action to remove Biden from the ballot, and asked for Ashcroft’s strongest argument, if he is presented with this legal challenge. Ashcroft didn’t provide a specific strategy, but instead stated that allowing the removal of candidates from ballots could set a dangerous precedent.

“We're going to see secretaries of state, elections authorities, maybe even county clerks across this country, removing people from the ballot. I think that is a terrible thing. I am against that,” Ashcroft said in an interview with CNN. “What I said was, if the Supreme Court allows it, that slippery slope is going to happen to everybody. They need to stop it from happening to anybody.”

When asked for his justification for removing Biden from the ballot, Ashcroft said he has “seen allegations from the lieutenant governor of Texas that has said that Joe Biden has been part of insurrection or rebellion,” and that Florida’s governor has made similar claims.

Ashcroft feels that Trump wasn’t allowed due process in the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to remove him from the ballot. The court decided Trump violated the insurrection clause of the 14th Amendment, in effect finding Trump guilty of insurrection without allowing him to defend himself.

“If you look at the Colorado Supreme Court, there was no due process there,” Ashcroft said in an interview with Fox News. “He was not convicted of insurrection. He was not allowed to see all the evidence against them. They allowed hearsay evidence and he was not allowed to present all his own witnesses.”

If the U.S. Supreme Court upholds the decision of the Colorado Supreme Court, which Ashcroft feels is entirely based on allegations, then he thinks Biden can also be removed as a result of allegations.

“I will have to look at allegations that are brought before me, and if the court says allegations are enough to do it, I have to follow the law,” Ashcroft said. “I swore an oath that I'd follow the law, so the Supreme Court has to make sure it does not become the law.”

Ashcroft’s gubernatorial campaign has used his recent actions in campaign materials requesting donations, asking recipients in a survey whether Biden should be barred from the ballot if Trump cannot appear as well.

Missouri State Senator Bill Eigel speaks at a press conference at the Missouri State Capitol Building on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

State Sen. Bill Eigel, who is also seeking the Republican nomination for governor in 2024, filed legislation that would allow a state’s governor to declare “a state of actual or threatened invasion of illegal immigrants,” then bar anyone associated with that invasion from running for office.

“By the Democrats’ own standard, Joe Biden should be immediately disqualified and removed from the ballot for the ‘aid and comfort’ he has given our enemies,” Eigel said in a post on X. “Our country is being invaded because Joe Biden has swung our southern border wide open. President Biden has allowed more than 8 million people to stroll across our border illegally, causing more harm to this country than any other president in American history.”

He decried the decision to remove Trump from the ballot in Maine and Colorado “absolute absurdity,” calling on Republicans to protect the security and sovereignty of the nation.

“If radical leftists continue to push lies and fairy tales in an attempt to kick Trump off the ballot in their states, Republicans have no choice but to buck up and fight back — use the facts to remove Biden from the ballot before he destroys this country even further,” Eigel said.

More: Ashcroft confirms Trump will appear on Missouri ballots if chosen by Republican caucuses

Trump was removed from Colorado’s ballot through the state Supreme Court’s interpretation of the 14th Amendment, ruling that he is ineligible to hold that office due to the insurrection incited on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

In Maine, the Secretary of State also based her decision to remove Trump from its state ballot on the 14th Amendment. Both decisions have been suspended until the U.S. Supreme Court makes its final ruling on the matter. Ashcroft has already stated his intention to file an amicus brief in the case.

Arguments are scheduled for Feb. 8, and the court is operating on an accelerated timeline to deliver its ruling before state primaries and caucasus are in full swing. However, with the Iowa Republican caucus starting Jan. 15, some presidential preference events will occur before a ruling can be made.

The 14th Amendment bars members of Congress, officers of the United States, members of any state legislature, or executive or judicial officers of any state from holding office if they have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the country.

The argument that has failed in many states, but succeeded in Colorado, attempts to classify the president as an “officer of the United States,” as the top executive office does not fit into any of the other offices mentioned in the amendment.

The U.S. Supreme Court will have the final word in this debate, which will shape both the 2024 elections and the future interpretation of the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Missouri politicians angle to remove Biden from 2024 ballot