Two Monroe County residents are Toledo Sail and Power Squadron officers

TOLEDO — Two of the six new officers of a Toledo yacht club are from Monroe County.

Deb Shaulis of Erie is the 2024 secretary and Michelle Abel of Carleton is the 2024 treasurer of the Toledo Sail and Power Squadron. The organization had its Change of Watch ceremony Jan. 6 at Maumee River Yacht Club.

Toledo Sail and Power Squadron's 2024 officers are (from left): Deb Shaulis of Erie, secretary; Jonathan Bensman of Toledo, administrative officer; Tania Teet of Luckey, Ohio, executive officer; Frank Czerniejewski of Point Place, Ohio, commander; Rickie Waugh of Point Place, education officer; and Michelle Abel of Carleton, treasurer.

The 2024 Bridge of Officers was sworn in by D29 Commander, Sandra Pick. A lunch also was served.

TSPS, a member of America’s Boating Club, promotes safe boating, education and fellowship throughout the year, the organization said. This year’s classes begin in February, March and April.

To learn more, email Phyllis Zibbel at phylzib@yahoo.com.

