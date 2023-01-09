Two Montgomery men charged in Tuscaloosa County double homicide

Two Montgomery area men have been charged with capital murder in connection with a double homicide in rural Tuscaloosa County over the weekend.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit investigators on Monday arrested and charged Keondre Jazel McCall, 19 and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., 19 with capital murder after two bodies were found Sunday in Fosters, said Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

Kennedy said the two suspects are cousins and are from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area.

The two men have been taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail, where they are being held without bond.

Jan 9, 2023; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit arrested two suspects and charged them with capital murder in the deaths of two men who were found in the area of Fosters in Tuscaloosa County Sunday morning. Captain Jack Kennedy announces the arrests outside the Tuscaloosa County SheriffÕs Office where several investigators watched from the steps behind him.

The victims in Sunday's homicides have been identified as Justin Michael Whitfield, 23, and Destin Rahshard Holley, 23. Both victims were also from Montgomery.

Around 6:15 a.m. Sunday, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office received a call about possible suspicious activity on Interstate 20/59 east bound around the 62 mile marker near Fosters.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit and state troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to the call.

Upon arrival, police found a man dead near the interstate. Kennedy said that shortly after the discovery of the body, a commercial truck driver called police and reported that he believed he had struck someone while driving on the interstate.

Kennedy said evidence found on scene soon led investigators to believe that this victim’s death was not the result of being struck by the passing truck. The driver is not a suspect, he said.

About 45 minutes later, police found another dead man about 3 miles away on Frog Ridge Road in the Fosters community.

At that time, it was not known if the two homicides were related, but Kennedy said investigators began working under the assumption that both were connected.

After an investigation, police found the McCall cousins in Lowndes County and later charged both men with capital murder. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.

Kennedy said because the victims and suspects were from outside of Tuscaloosa County, and no suspects are now at large, investigators have no reason to believe that there is any danger to the Fosters community.

"The hard work of the investigators, forensic crime analysts, crimes scene technicians and other personnel in the Violent Crimes Unit cannot be understated in this case," Kennedy said in the Monday news conference.

"The quick identification of the victims and then arrest of these dangerous suspects is due to the level of experience, ability to work together and share resources, and above all: a 'never quit' attitude. Every person in the unit worked together to bring this case to a resolution," he said.

Kennedy said the following law enforcement agencies helped with the investigation: the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the Hayneville Police Department, the Fort Deposit Police Department, Alabama Department of Corrections and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Two Montgomery men charged in Tuscaloosa County double homicide