After two-month graffiti spree, tagger in Everett arrested in Auburn

A man who posted videos of himself tagging buildings throughout Everett for months was arrested in Kent, according to the Everett Police Department.

During the months of Sept. and Oct. 2022, the man not only tagged a mural in North Everett, but he posted videos of himself on social media.

According to police, the man said he would continue to tag.

Detectives were able to identify the man, locating him in his hometown of Kent.

Last week, with help from Renton police, the man was taken into custody in Auburn.

He was transported to the Snohomish County Jail on five charges of criminal mischief, five charges of unlawful application of graffiti and one charge of possession of graffiti implements.