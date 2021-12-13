Two-month-old among youngest tornado victims

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A baby was among the youngest known victims of a tornado outbreak in Kentucky. Their grandmother spoke about the family's loss. Lilia Luciano has more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories