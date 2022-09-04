Two-month-old recovered after high-speed chase

Sep. 3—Wilson County law enforcement recovered a missing child from White County following a high-speed pursuit.

According to a press release from the Wilson County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Capt. Scott Moore, two-month-old Gunner Lee Boland was located by deputies in the back of a U-Haul van early Wednesday morning following an alert issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The driver, Sparta 32-year-old Brandy Lee Burns, and her passenger, Nashville 35-year-old Daniel Joseph Boland, were taken into custody.

Boland is the child's non-custodial father.

Metro Nashville Police Department initiated the pursuit in Davidson County late Tuesday night.

According to Moore, "As deputies took control of the pursuit that was traveling inbound from Davidson County, the fleeing vehicle raced eastbound on I-40 at a high rate of speed in an attempt to evade police."

Spike strips were reportedly deployed around the 235-mile marker and successfully disabled the vehicle that came to a stop around the 237-mile marker.

When deputies found the baby, he was unsecured in the back of the van. No child restraints were present.

Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan called the situation "disturbing."

"It's disturbing whenever you have two adults without regard for anyone else, especially when putting the life of a two-month-old baby into jeopardy," Bryan said. "That's inexcusable. Fortunately, the baby was found safe, and we were able to take both individuals into custody without further incident."

Bryan indicated that collaboration between multiple departments made recovery possible, including the Metro Nashville Police Department, the Mt. Juliet Police Department, the Lebanon Police Department, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

For her role in the incident, Burns was transported to Wilson County Jail and booked on charges of aggravated child endangerment, felony evading arrest, and driving on a suspended license.

Boland was transported to Davidson County Jail, where he remains in custody under active warrants out of Metro Nashville and White County. His charges include theft of property and burglary.

Burns also had active warrants, except her's were in Rutherford and Cheatham counties.