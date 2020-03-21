Two months into coronavirus lockdown, her online diary is a window into life and death in Wuhan

Locked down in Wuhan for a week, then a month, then two, Fang Fang sought solace in words.

The novelist has called Wuhan home for more than 60 years. On Jan. 23, when the coronavirus outbreak that would soon become a pandemic was spinning out of control, China quarantined her city of 11 million. Many residents panicked, flocking to supermarkets or fleeing to other towns before the lockdown began.

Hospitals were already under strain. Coughing, feverish patients crowded hallways as doctors struggled with insufficient protective gear and testing equipment. They were running out of beds too. All eyes in China turned to Wuhan's unfolding disaster. What erupted there would spread as the rest of the country began sequestering as well.

On Jan. 25, Fang Fang started her diary.

What began as a reflection on her own sorrow, anger and anxiety has become a window into life and death in Wuhan. Her musings have more than 4 million followers on Weibo, the Chinese blogging platform, and many more on WeChat, the social media app where thousands of comments flood each of her entries the moment they are posted.

Hers is a voice of rare authenticity, an antidote to the flood of Chinese propaganda celebrating the country’s victory over the coronavirus. She weeps, she shouts, she describes corpses in bags, dragged away and burnt while their loved ones mourn alone. She curses those who concealed the truth and won’t apologize even as thousands die. While state media trumpets hero stories and upbeat slogans, Fang Fang speaks plainly of her people’s suffering.

A man cross an empty highway road on Feb. 3 in Wuhan in China's Hubei province. (Getty Images) More

Readers from across China say they wait past midnight every day, refusing to go to bed before they read Fang Fang’s posts. Some of them are censored by the morning.

Fang Fang begins almost every entry the same way.

Today is the third, the twenty-second, the fifty-sixth day of lockdown, she notes. (Sometimes she adds: “Heavens, has it been that long?”) Then she talks about the weather: snow, or wind, or gentle sun, the kind that makes Wuhan so lovely in the spring.

One day, it's cloudy and sunny back and forth, "just like my diary," she quips. "Open one moment, blocked the next."

She describes what she's seen and heard that day, often referencing conversations with doctor friends who remain unnamed for their protection. One morning, she wakes up to a dramatic drop in Wuhan’s official infection numbers and gets three texts from a doctor. “It’s already under control, incredible!” he says.

But a short while later, he writes: “It’s too fast, right? Too incredible! I’m scared to believe it.”

And an hour or so later, he tells her: “I looked more closely, the Wuhan numbers dropped because they changed the diagnosis standards… Pay attention to tomorrow’s numbers.”

This is how revelations come, a few lines at a time.

Fang Fang is a pen name for Wang Fang, originally from Nanjing but raised in Wuhan from age 2. She lived 30 years south of the Yangtze River and 30 years north of it, she says in one entry, surviving the Cultural Revolution, doing hard labor as a porter, then attending university and working as a reporter, an editor and an author. She won the Lu Xun Literary Prize in 2010, and was chair of the Hubei Writers’ Assn. for a time.

She loves Wuhan.

“You could place all the world’s cities before me and I would only know this one,” she once said in a documentary. “It’s as if, in a crowd of people walking towards you, among countless strangers’ faces, only one face smiles, letting out a laugh that you recognize. That face is Wuhan.”

A worker sells masks at a pharmacy in Wuhan in January. (Associated Press) More