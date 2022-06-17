Two months later, Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse still under DUI investigation

Nearly two months after Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse crashed his white Ford F-150 into a tree, the State Attorney's Office for the 12th Judicial Circuit says it is still deciding whether charges for driving under the influence will be filed.

According to the State Attorney's Office, the case is still under investigation, and no decision on final charges has been made.

But legal experts say the fact that the case has been under investigation for two months is highly unusual.

"I can't come up with a rational reason why it wasn't investigated on the scene, and why whatever investigation the prosecution is claiming they are doing is taking nearly two months," said Craig Trocino, an associate professor of clinical legal education at the University of Miami School of Law.

Trocino, who reviewed footage from the incident, criticized the decision by the responding Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputy who chose not to conduct a field sobriety test at the scene of the accident.

"It's another reminder that there appears to be two different systems of justice," he said. If you have power, it means you get to be driven home. If you don't, you are in handcuffs in the back of a police cruiser."

Body cam footage from the April 20 accident shows the Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputy who responded to the scene had skipped field sobriety tests despite saying on camera that Kruse appeared to be inebriated. He also said in the recording that he knew Kruse was a county commissioner.

So far, Kruse has only received a careless driving citation and was fined $155 for the accident. According to court records, Kruse also agreed on May 20 to attend a four-hour Basic Driver Improvement traffic school course by mid-August to dispose of his ticket.

Neither Kruse nor the State Attorney's Office returned requests for comment on the record.

Trocino said not conducting the field sobriety test to collect evidence makes building a DUI case against Kruse more difficult, but it is often done so in cases where suspects refuse sobriety testing and in this instance, there is significant video evidence from the MCSO deputy's body cam.

"So now because this happened, the state's case is compromised because the evidence wasn't properly collected," Trocino said. "I have been doing this for 30 years, and the clients that I represent never get that benefit of the doubt. If you smell of alcohol, there is a car in the vicinity, you are going to jail."

"You lose nothing by conducting the investigation," he said. "What you lose by not conducting the investigation is two months later charges aren't filed, you have a pretty clear DUI, and you don't have field sobriety tests or breathalyzer tests, or any evidence that should have been compiled at the scene."

