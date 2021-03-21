Two Months to Go: Your Taxes Checklist as the Deadline Approaches

Gabrielle Olya
·5 min read
Oat_Phawat / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Oat_Phawat / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tax Day is May 17 this year, so you officially have two months to get your federal income taxes in order. The federal filing date was pushed from April 15, but it’s important to note that this does not change state deadlines that are typically also April 15. If you have yet to start the process, now is the perfect time to do it so that you’re not left scrambling at the last minute.

Here’s everything you will need to do to file your taxes as the deadline approaches.

See Our Full Guide: Everything You Need To Know About Taxes This Year

Shot of a senior african couple with a paper looking at a laptop at home.
Shot of a senior african couple with a paper looking at a laptop at home.

1. Figure Out If You Actually Need To File Taxes This Year

Depending on your circumstances, you may not have to file taxes at all. You may be able to skip filing for 2020 if you had low income, turned 65 (or older) or were a dependent.

Read More: Find out if you can skip filing taxes this year.

due date calendar and alarm clock with blur business woman hand calculating monthly expenses during tax season.
due date calendar and alarm clock with blur business woman hand calculating monthly expenses during tax season.

2. Set an Alert for April 15 and May 17

If you do need to file taxes, you want to make sure you don’t miss the deadline to file. Set an alert in your phone or add a note to your calendar to file state taxes on April 15 after confirming that is your state’s deadline, but also set a reminder for the federal filing of May 17. If you requested an extension to file, note that your return will be due on Oct. 15.

Find Out: Here are the other important tax dates you should know about.

stack of social security cards
stack of social security cards

3. Gather Personal Information for Yourself and Your Dependents

You will need your Social Security number, as well as the Social Security numbers of any dependents and your spouse if you are filing jointly. You will also need dependents’ addresses (if different from your own) and bank account information for yourself if you will be opting for direct deposit of your refund.

Make sure you have these numbers gathered ahead of time so you have them handy when it’s time to file.

Plan Ahead: Here are some ideas for smart ways to use your refund.

CLoseup of a text of tax time on the paper note with tax form, glasses, and pen.
CLoseup of a text of tax time on the paper note with tax form, glasses, and pen.

4. Gather All of the Documents You Need

You should have received most, if not all, of the forms and documents you will need to file your taxes by now. If you’ve been receiving paper copies, gather them together so they are all in one place. If you’ll be accessing your forms electronically, download all of the forms and place them in a folder on your computer.

Related: Here’s a comprehensive list of all of the documents you will need to file your taxes.

Modern married multi-ethnic young couple calculating financial bills at home.
Modern married multi-ethnic young couple calculating financial bills at home.

5. Determine Your Tax Filing Status

Your tax filing status is mostly determined by whether you were married or unmarried in 2020, but there are some other factors that also come into play when determining your status. There are five filing statuses: single, head of household, married filing jointly, married filing separately and qualified widow(er). Figuring out which status to choose will depend on your specific situation and which status will allow you to owe the least amount of taxes if you qualify for more than one.

Learn More: Here’s a breakdown of each of the filing statuses.

Computer, tax return
Computer, tax return

6. Decide How You Will Be Filing Your Taxes

Now is the time to decide if you will be filing your own taxes or hiring a tax professional. If you decide to hire a professional, you should do so ASAP as they will be extremely busy for the coming months. If you decide to file on your own, figure out if qualify for free tax help or which tax software is best for you and your needs if you don’t.

Not sure if you should spring for an accountant or DIY? These are the signs it’s worth it to hire a pro.

Did You Know: Best Tax Apps for Your 2020 Taxes

Woman looking at bills and receipts on floor.
Woman looking at bills and receipts on floor.

7. Determine Which Deductions You Will Take

If you work with a tax professional, they can help you figure out what deductions you may qualify for. But if you’re doing your own taxes, now is the time to figure out what deductions you can take. You should also gather all the necessary documents to support any deductions.

Do the math to determine if it is best for you to itemize your deductions, or to just take the standard tax deduction.

Read More: Here are some of the most common tax deductions you may be able to utilize to lower your taxable income.

Solar Panels on Roof of Home.
Solar Panels on Roof of Home.

8. Figure Out If You Qualify for Any Tax Credits

In addition to tax deductions, you may also qualify for tax credits. Tax credits you may qualify for include the earned income tax credit, the retirement savings contributions credit and the green energy tax credit.

Even if you didn’t qualify for credits last year, you may now qualify for the 2020 tax year. Here’s a list of new and improved tax credits and breaks for your 2020 return.

Find Out: IRS Delayed Refunds Last Year for Millions of Taxpayers — Here’s How To Get Yours Faster

man counting cash money
man counting cash money

9. Figure Out If You Will Owe Money to the IRS

Once you’ve gathered all of the necessary documents and determined what deductions and credits you can take, it’s time to crunch the numbers to determine if you owe taxes. Even if you don’t file right now, it’s a good idea to know if you will owe — and how much you will owe — so that you can start setting that money aside. Any federal income taxes owed are due on May 17.

Related: If you know that you will not be able to pay your taxes by the due date, now is a good time to explore your options.

Partial view of a USA Treasury Internal Revenue Service tax refund check showing the Treasury seal and image of the Statue of Liberty.
Partial view of a USA Treasury Internal Revenue Service tax refund check showing the Treasury seal and image of the Statue of Liberty.

10. Come Up With a Plan for Your Tax Refund

If, after crunching the numbers, you see that you will be receiving a refund, start making a plan for what you will do with that money. This can help prevent you from making any impulse splurges once that check comes to you.

More from GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Two Months to Go: Your Taxes Checklist as the Deadline Approaches

Recommended Stories

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi crown prince ‘served with lawsuit’ accusing him of kidnap and assassination

    ‘Ruthless torture and murder of Khashoggi shocked the conscience of people throughout the world’

  • Biden administration to spend $86m on hotel rooms near Mexico border to hold migrant families, report says

    Rooms will reportedly house around 1,200 families in Texas and Arizona

  • ‘Dangerous for democracy’: Meet the woman running against Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia

    Democrat Holly McCormack faces an uphill battle to win in a deeply conservative district in northwest Georgia, writes Richard Hall

  • After yearlong closure, Columbia sets opening dates for city pools, park buildings

    Wondering when city swimming pools and community centers in parks will reopen? Columbia has set the dates.

  • Man charged with beating man to death with hammer confesses to 15 other killings in New Mexico, including ex-wife

    Sean Lannon, 47, beat Michael Dabkowski, 66, to death with a hammer and has confessed to killing 15 more people in New Mexico, including his ex-wife.

  • United States-China talks sink to war of words

    Beijing blames US for ‘strong smell of gunpowder and drama’

  • Workers fall off roof in Mashpee

    Two workers were injured Friday when they fell off a roof in Mashpee.

  • Hitler-loving Capitol insurrectionist with a history of multiple arrests and Jew-baiting had an Army award for 'exemplary behavior' and secret-level security clearance

    Timothy Hale-Cusanelli's neo-Nazi beliefs go back over a decade. The New Jersey Army reservist also has a history of arrests.

  • Elon Musk responds to Bernie Sanders' criticism of his vast wealth, saying he is 'accumulating resources to help make life multiplanetary'

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said he planned to use his money to "make life multiplanetary," and "extend the light of consciousness to the stars."

  • Julia Letlow wins Louisiana congressional seat, CBS News projects

    Luke Letlow was set to succeed Representative Ralph Abraham, but died of COVID-19 complications before he could be sworn in.

  • Kamala Harris sidesteps question of her role to take Biden's message on the road

    Aides and allies say it is too early to define the vice-president’s portfolio but she is unlikely to be confined to just one subject area Kamala Harris listens for questions being shouted by reporters before departing from Denver international airport this week on a trip to sell the $1.9tn stimulus package to the American people. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images White House aides and allies stress it’s still too early to define the type of portfolio Kamala Harris will have as vice-president. They bristle at the suggestion that Harris would be confined to one project or focus on just one subject area, as some previous vice-presidents were pegged to do. But over the last week, the former California senator has once again taken on an increasingly familiar mantle: top surrogate for promoting the Biden administration’s agenda. On the one hand that’s a powerful position: it puts Harris – the first female vice-president in US history and probably a strong future contender for its first female commander-in-chief – at the forefront of US politics. But on the other, it is the latest example of Harris being used on an ad hoc basis, lacking a defining mission or role. In the days since Joe Biden signed his $1.9tn stimulus package Harris has embarked on a cross-country tour to sell the impact of the new law. She made stops in Nevada, Colorado and then Georgia last week. She is expected to make more trips in the coming days. “I really believe that this will support our economy,” Harris said during her stop in Colorado. The vice-president’s tour, days after an administration passes a massive piece of legislation into law, is not entirely unusual. It’s in part a move to assuage fears that this stimulus could follow the same fate as the $800bn rescue law in 2009. After passage of that bill, critics argued that the Obama administration was not aggressive in responding to Republican attacks about the bill. At the same time, liberals have argued that law did not go far enough. So this time, the Biden administration is trying to pre-empt similar critiques about his rescue package. Roy Neel, who served as a chief of staff to the then vice-president, Al Gore, said it was clear the Biden administration wants to use Harris as a sort of “floater” – someone who isn’t consigned to one corner of the administration or its initiatives. “They’re saying basically what the president wants her to be which is sort of a floater, to work on anything that’s important at the time,” Neel said. “Right now, selling the stimulus is one of the most important things to him.” For Harris, though, the trip stacks on top of her undertaking a media campaign in West Virginia and Arizona while the stimulus bill was still making its way through Congress. But that push partially backfired on Harris and resulted in proxy sparring with Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, one of the senators Harris ostensibly set out to win over. Kamala Harris waves as she arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, before departing to Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters Harris’s trips over the last week suggest that the Biden team still see her as a potent salesperson and rather than assign her to run briefings with governors on Covid relief, as Mike Pence did when he served as vice-president to Donald Trump, or when Biden oversaw the Obama administration’s recovery efforts early on. Still, that has prompted multiple questions about Harris and how she will be involved in the Biden administration. Why not run the Covid meetings right now like Pence did, officials have been asked, instead of Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York? “We do know that she is a potent tool and it’s clear that the Biden administration is more than happy to deploy her in support of its signature initiatives so far,” said Yusef Robb, a veteran Democratic strategist. “Look, Kamala Harris is exciting, talented and can personally speak to people of color, women, parents and others who have been most affected by the pandemic.” At the same time Harris has also been visible on the foreign policy front, a move that might prove beneficial in the future if the current vice-president ever ended up running for president and needed to highlight her experience with world leaders. She has reportedly begun regular private lunches with the secretary of state, Antony Blinken, a meeting that other presidents have usually taken themselves. She has also had one-on-one conversation with a number of world leaders early on in the administration. That is really good for her because it doesn’t pigeonhole her into any one government function like the environment or healthcare or something Roy Neel Neel said that suggests that Biden is “comfortable including and relying on the vice-president to be involved in things where she doesn’t have much of a background”. Neel added: “That is really good for her because it doesn’t pigeonhole her into any one government function like the environment or healthcare or something. So he’s obviously using her everywhere it makes sense as part of the team.” Democrats stress the Biden administration is in its earliest days and the role Harris will play is still forming. Her rise has been extremely fast compared with previous vice-presidents. She did not finish her first term in the Senate before Biden picked her as vice-president and before that was attorney general of California. But her background as a prosecutor, which resulted in a viral moment or two in the Senate, has not been visibly utilized since she became vice-president – yet. Harris’s future, though, depends on the success of Biden’s administration. If Biden leaves office popular, Harris will be regarded as the heir apparent. “She is pushing forward Joe’s vision for America, just like she said she would,” Robb added.

  • NASCAR drivers comment on pit road fight with punches thrown after Atlanta Xfinity race

    Xfinity drivers Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric threw punches following Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

  • 'It's become a tinder': Miami Beach declares state of emergency for entertainment district due to spring breakers

    Miami Beach has declared a state of emergency due to an influx of spring breakers who have inundated the city.

  • How to mess up a possible Trump endorsement in one easy step

    The Senate GOP primary in Alabama is a case study in the various ways to win over Trump — and how to alienate him too.

  • A father dropped his 2-year-old daughter into the enclosure of an angry African bull elephant at San Diego Zoo

    The unidentified 25-year-old lost his grip on his 2-year-old daughter while trying to climb out of the enclosure, but both escaped uninjured.

  • The NCAA apologized after getting caught in a lie about the wildly different equipment provided to men's and women's basketball players

    The NCAA originally said the women's lackluster facilities could be blamed on "limited space," an excuse that was debunked by one basketball player.

  • Trump's Scottish golf course trashed the environment and locals fear his new one will do even more damage

    Officials in Scotland concluded last year that Trump's existing course had "destroyed" the sand dune system there.

  • 'Spoiled, ungrateful millionaires:' Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview divides Britons and Americans

    "This interview has removed all remaining sympathy I had for the couple," one English man said.

  • Party’s over: Miami Beach closing causeways, imposing spring break South Beach curfew

    Frustrated and concerned by overwhelming spring break crowds that have overrun the city’s entertainment district, the city of Miami Beach on Saturday tried to shut down the party by imposing an 8 p.m. curfew in South Beach and closing the causeways into the city to visiting traffic.

  • Man arrested after taking daughter into zoo elephant habitat

    A father has been arrested on suspicion of child endangerment after he carried his 2-year-old daughter into the elephant habitat at the San Diego Zoo to take a photograph with the animals. The man bypassed multiple barriers and “purposely and illegally trespassed” into a habitat for Asian and African elephants Friday afternoon, zoo spokesman Andrew James said. A witness video provided to NBC San Diego shows a man dropping the child as they flee the enclosure as a trumpeting elephant charged at them.