Two more accusers come forward in sexual contact case

Dec. 14—TRAVERSE CITY — A local chiropractor charged with two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct may face more accusers.

Brian Chandler, 48, who was first arrested and charged Nov. 13, has pleaded not guilty to both counts, which allege unwanted sexual touching.

These are misdemeanors with a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison and fines of no more than $500.

Police reports, obtained by the Record-Eagle through the Freedom of Information Act, indicate that, since Chandler was charged, two more women have told police he inappropriately touched them when they were his patients.

One of the woman contacted the Grand Traverse Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Nov. 18 after hearing the news that Chandler had been arrested. She alleged that sexual contact had occurred with her in 2017 or 2018. She told a Traverse City Police Department officer that she hadn't come forward before because she's a convicted felon and was worried no one would believe her.

This woman told police that Chandler had initially treated her and helped her with the pain she was having. But, toward the end of the treatment, he had her sign a waiver so he could perform a "pectoral muscle treatment."

According to the police report, the last time she saw Chandler was the first time he "groped" her while performing the treatment.

She told police that he asked her to remove her clothing from the waist up and then to lie down on the chiropractic table. She described it "as not a 'let-me-work-out-the-muscle technique,' rather a completely inappropriate and not accidental groping," the report states.

The contact lasted for approximately one minute, based on what she remembers, she told police.

The young woman who came forward in September, whose account led to Chandler's arrest, shared a similar story of a similar treatment, which also was supposed to help her pectoral muscles.

Two days after the second woman came forward and spoke with police on Nov. 20, a third woman left a voicemail with the investigating officer indicating that something similar had happened to her as well.

This woman said she was Chandler's patient in the fall of 2015. When she told him she was experiencing pain on her left side, she recalled Chandler "saying that he may have to do something, then followed up with, 'I don't want you to slap me, though,'" the police report states.

The contact that was made was inappropriate, she told the officer. While he was touching her, she said, no chiropractic care was being administered.

The three women reporting this contact were over the age of 18 at the time, police files indicate.

These new statements have been forwarded to the prosecutor's office for further review.

As of Thursday afternoon, no additional charges had been filed in the case.

Michigan's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs officials confirmed they currently have an open administrative complaint against Chandler. Since the investigation is ongoing, they could not provide any additional comment. On their website, his license is listed as active.

Chandler's next court date is a preliminary examination in 86th District Court in Traverse City at 11 a.m. Dec. 28 before Judge Michael Stepka. Chandler's attorney, Patrick Fragel, did not respond to repeated requests for comment.