Two more air defence systems arrive in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported in his address on 2 February that two more air defence systems, which are "capable of intercepting everything", had arrived in Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy

Quote: "And the main news today – the news we have all been eagerly anticipating. The news for which we have been working for months on various levels. Here is the result – two more air defence systems have arrived in Ukraine.

All the details, of course, should not be discussed in public. But these are systems capable of intercepting anything. We will defend the regions. While the systems are still insufficient for the complete protection of Ukraine, we work towards this goal every day."

Details: Zelenskyy also reported that Ukraine is gradually preparing for international cooperation in the upcoming weeks.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on 2 February, where the Ukrainian drone and ammunition production, the situation in the combat zone, the energy sector and the construction of fortifications were discussed.

