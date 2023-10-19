Two more Arlington food favorites serving at Texas Rangers’ playoff games

Marquez bread, Prince Grill at Texas Rangers games

Hey, Bud! I know Hurtado Barbecue is at the Texas Rangers game. But isn’t there another Arlington restaurant?

—Arlington loyalist

Marquez Bakery and Prince Lebanese Grill are both serving at playoff games. Prince is in the Arlington Eats booth at Section 101. Marquez baked the bread for the “Big Tex” torta, with brisket, a chili dog, an egg, lettuce-and-tomato, queso fresco, salsa and mayo.

Second Bar + KItchen near in Mineral Wells

Hey, Bud! You wrote about that Austin restaurant opening a Mineral Wells location. Did that ever open?

—Friend driving west on Interstate 30

You’re too soon. Second Bar + Kitchen by chef David Bull is booked to open the weekend of Oct. 27 in the Crazy Water Hotel, 401 N. Oak Ave. So far, it’ll serve breakfast through dinner Saturdays, breakfast and brunch Sundays, dinner only Thursdays and lunch and dinner Fridays. Book tables on Resy.com.

Behind restaurant closings: Rent, food costs up

Hey, Bud! What’s up with all these restaurants closing?

—Question at facebook.com/diningguy

Every closing is different. Sometimes, an old-guard family decided to retire. All restaurants seem to have trouble hiring, mainly because there’s more money in working from home. Food costs and rents are up sharply. But what goes unmentioned is that our own food and housing are up too, meaning there’s less money to spend going out.