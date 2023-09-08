Two more armed robberies in Paterson under investigation

PATERSON — Two more armed robberies took place in Paterson early Friday morning, raising to 10 the number of crimes this week in which people were robbed at gunpoint, authorities said.

Where were the robberies?

The first robbery happened on East 12th Street, near 5th Avenue, at about 12:35 a.m., police said. The victims said they were confronted by three men with guns who demanded their money, according to authorities.

The second robbery occurred about 12 minutes later near the corner of Van Houten and Carroll streets, police said. In that incident, two men with guns committed the crime, police said.

Paterson had five armed robberies on Monday and three on Tuesday.

What did officials say?

“The Paterson Police Department is currently investigating two separate robbery patterns in the city, at this time we are pursuing significant investigative leads into the cases,” said Rob Rowan, an employee in the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office who has been serving as spokesman for the Paterson police department during the state takeover.

Rowan did not elaborate with any details on the separate robbery patterns. In some of the crimes, the gunpoint reportedly used a vehicle, while in others they approached their victims on foot, according to police accounts.

Law enforcement sources said some of the crimes involved cars that had been reported stolen.

