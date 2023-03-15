Two more arrested in 2021 North Port teen drive-by shooting

North Port Police have arrested two more people in connection with a 2021 shooting.

The North Port Police Department has arrested two more people in connection with a 2021 drive-by shooting.

Kayla Seylhouwer, 18, and Kenneth Seylhouwer, 40, of North Port were arrested this week and both charged with accessory after the fact. Kenneth Seylhouwer was also charged with tampering evidence.

On June 18, 2021, officers responded to a shooting near Porto Chico Avenue on South Biscayne Drive, where they found Micah Dankowitz, 18, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He later died at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

“This is a sad situation with many young lives affected,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said. “While we are heartbroken for the victim and their family, we are glad to put these two behind bars and serve some justice.”

Officers later learned that Navarius O. Mason, 16, Gavin Smith, 19, and three others drove to meet with Dankowitz and his friend. After arriving in a red Nissan Cube, shots were allegedly fired from within the car toward Dankowitz.

Smith would testify that he and Mason became angry and wanted to fight the victim after another teenager had told Mason that she had been sexually harassed or assaulted, according to the transcript of the testimony.

Smith entered a plea deal agreement in exchange for his testimony. He pleaded guilty to charges of false information to law enforcement and obstruction, according to court documents. His sentence includes two 12-month terms of probation with credit for time served and the cost of prosecution.

Police officials did not provide more details on the alleged connection of Kayla Seylhouwer and Kenneth Seylhouwer to the case.

Kenneth Seylhouwer is being held at the Sarasota County Jail on $300,000 bond, and Kayla Seylhouwer was arrested by Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

