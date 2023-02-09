Two more arrested in City View ISD probe

Two more suspects have turned themselves in to the Wichita County jail in connection with an investigation into allegations that City View ISD officials failed to report complaints of sexual abuse of students.

Raymond Weathersbee, former high school principal, and Steve Harris, former superintendent, were processed Thursday morning. They became the sixth and seventh district officials or former officials to be charged in the investigation.

The investigation began in summer 2022 following the death of basketball coach Bobby Morris. Some former City View students came forward and claimed they had reported sexual abuse by Morris to the district, but their complaints were ignored.

The Texas Rangers, Wichita Falls Police and the Wichita County District Attorney’s office investigated. Suspects began surrendering on Wednesday. All seven have been charged with failure to report child abuse, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in prison and up to a $4,000 fine.

Harris was named the district’s superintendent in 2006, but resigned abruptly in 2017, the districting saying only, “The situation was resolved to the parties' mutual satisfaction. He and the board came to a mutual agreement.”

He was replaced by Tony Bushong, who is also charged with failure to report allegations of sexual abuse.

Affidavits regarding Harris’ and Weathersbee’s alleged crimes were not immediately available Thursday.

Here are the people charged in the case:

Tony Bushong – superintendent

Rudy Hawkins – athletic director and coach

Raymond Weathersbee – former high school principal

Steve Harris – former superintendent

Carrie Allen – assistant superintendent

Cindy Leaverton – former counselor

