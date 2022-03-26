Two more arrested in connection with Grant Avenue burglary

Mar. 26—Two additional men were arrested this week in connection with a reported burglary at a Grant Avenue residence in Morgantown last weekend.

As previously reported by The Dominion Post, officers from the Morgantown Police Department first responded for a reported burglary on March 19 after the residents returned home to find items missing.

One suspect, Abdul Shaheed Salaam Shakir, 38, of Morgantown, was taken into custody the following day after jumping from a third story window when police found him once again inside the same Grant Avenue home.

Criminal complaints filed this week state on March 22, Jonathan Anyitei-Sowah, 27, of Morgantown, and Joshua Christian Jones, 19, of Rivesville, were also taken into custody by MPD in connection with the burglary.

On March 21, MPD officers were notified by one of the burglary victims that a neighbor had provided a picture of two male suspects leaving the Grant Avenue home on March 19 prior to the burglary report being made. The complaint said the victim told officers one of the men was wearing his reported stolen backpack in the photo.

Officers were able to make contact with the two men, later identified as Anyitei-Sowah and Jones, after one of the victims reportedly saw two people matching the men from the picture walk into a residence on Beverly Ave.

According to the complaint, while officers were on scene, the victim who had called advised them that Anyetei-Sowah was wearing a hat that was stolen from the residence.

Shakir was also found wearing property stolen from the residence when he was arrested earlier in the week.

Anyetei-Sowah and Jones were taken into police custody and charged with burglary and conspiracy. They are being held on bond of $15, 000 each.

All three men are being held at North Central Regional Jail.