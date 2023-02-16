Two more arrested in death of boy, 13, at St. Petersburg street racing event

Two more people have been arrested in the death of a 13-year-old boy who was fatally struck by a motorcyclist at a street racing event in St. Petersburg last month, police said.

Carlos Fernandez, 21, the motorcyclist, and Allan Boreland Jr., 39, the owner of the motorcycle, were arrested Wednesday on charges of manslaughter and vehicular homicide in the Jan. 28 death of Ethan Martin, 13, St. Petersburg police said Thursday.

Both men turned themselves in to the Pinellas Jail Wednesday night.

According to information previously released by police, a crowd formed on 28th Street North near 110th Avenue North for an illegal street racing on Jan. 28. At 12:35 a.m., Ethan Martin tried to cross 28th Street and was struck by a motorcyclist, police said.

Fernandez was driving over 100 mph when he struck and killed the boy and seriously injured another bystander, who took himself to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Fernandez also faces a felony charge of reckless driving causing serious bodily harm and two misdemeanor charges: street racing and operating a motorcycle without an endorsement.

Boreland was also cited for being a spectator at a street racing event, a moving violation.

St. Petersburg police previously announced the arrest of Ethan Martin’s father, Johnny Martin, on a charge of child neglect in the death of his son. Police said Martin was arrested because he took his son to an illegal event and his son died as a result.