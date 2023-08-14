Two more arrests in Lakeland contraband investigations

COLDWATER — Corrections officials waited and were ready to stop plans reportedly to throw cellphones and drugs over the outside fences at Lakeland Correctional Facility on the city’s north edge Sunday morning.

A 28-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man were arrested outside the 1,500-inmate facility.

Michigan State Police and the Department of Corrections have been conducting investigations into plans to provide prisoners with illegal items.

MSP Det. Sgt. Matt Berry said in a press release the investigators received “advanced notice that another attempt may occur soon.”

Investigators were ready at 5 a.m. Sunday when a car with two people stopped on Marshall Road along the western side of the prison.

Barry said the man exited the car but was quickly apprehended by officials.

The woman driver fled, but troopers waiting nearby stopped her on Marshall Road.

Officers recovered illegal controlled substances and cellphones with other evidence during searches.

Officers took both people across the street to the Branch County jail.

MSP withheld names until charges were authorized by the Branch County prosecutor.

“The matter is still under investigation and additional suspects are being looked into," Berry said.

Officers impounded the 2013 Chrysler 200 registered to a third party.

In the past month, an attorney has been charged for allegedly delivering paperwork laced with drugs and a mother is facing charges after allegedly bringing drugs in a face mask to her son in the prison.

Corrections officials routinely monitor communication at the prison, looking for schemes to get illegal items to prisoners.

The Michigan State Police and Michigan Department of Corrections also encourage anyone who sees suspicious activity near a jail or prison to call and report it to authorities immediately.

