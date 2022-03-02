Two more arrests made in connection to deadly shooting at Hilmar diner

Two more arrests were made in connection with the homicide that took place at the Hot Rod Diner in Hilmar last year, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Dana Julien Hayes and Brittany Bettencourt were arrested for accessory and conspiracy charges, according to a social media post by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau determined that both women aided Brandy Bettencourt-Costa and Dominick Rufo in their evasion of law enforcement after the homicide occurred on Sept. 19, 2021.

Rufo, 29, and Bettencourt-Costa, 32, were arrested in Baja California, Mexico for the shooting death of Jasper Gray, 38, at the Hot Rod Diner in Hilmar.

Last week, a Merced County judge determined there is enough evidence for Rufo to stand trial for murder. Rufo could face life in prison if he’s convicted. He is also accused of illegal discharge of a firearm, and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Judge Ronald Hansen also ruled there is not enough evidence to move forward with a murder trial against Bettencourt-Costa. Bettencourt-Costa will answer on one remaining charge: assault with a firearm.