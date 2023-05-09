Two more boat owners in trouble with SDPD after using 'GetMyBoat' rental app
Two more local boat owners are in trouble with San Diego PD after using a popular rental app 'GetMyBoat.'
It’s springtime in the tech world, so birds are singing, flowers are blooming, and the Apple campus is getting ready for its annual developer conference. WWDC 2023 is happening June 5 at Apple’s spaceship HQ in Cupertino. Following this month’s Google I/O, WWDC is where we’ll learn about what’s coming up for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and their accessories. We also expect a bunch of beta software we can tinker with on Apple’s many devices, and possibly even Apple’s long-rumored AR/VR headset.
The launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT and the rapid expansion of its user base (100 million active monthly users in January) triggered an intense race in the tech sector to rapidly explore and commercialize AI capabilities. Ark Investment Management's Big Ideas 2023 report claims that AI software can earn up to $14 trillion in revenues by 2030. Instead, opting for well-established companies with proven AI technologies can be an excellent way to tap into the $14 trillion AI revolution.
When The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom began leaking online, Nintendo initially fought back with standard copyright takedowns of screenshots, video streams, and entire Discord servers hosting links to pirated versions of the game. Now it appears to be ramping up the offensive, going after some of the emulation tools used to play the game early themselves.
Microsoft's head of Xbox Phil Spencer admitted during a recent interview that that the company cannot out-console rivals Nitendo and Sony and will instead focus on users experience.
A Google project, that many anticipate will be much-discussed at a conference May 10, suddenly had an unplanned announcement on May 7. The Google I/O conference (which stands for both "Input/Output" and "Innovation in the Open,") will showcase a number of new Google products. Attracting a lot of attention in the media in advance of the conference is Pixel Fold, Google's first foldable phone.
Seeking asylum is one of the most fraught moments in an individual’s life. Now the U.S. requires asylum seekers to begin the process with a phone application that could exacerbate inequalities.
A meme coin inspired by a popular internet frog has turned a small investment into a huge profit for one lucky trader.
Higher transaction fees are a small step towards Bitcoin miners being able to sustain themselves without block subsidies.
Even some of the best artificial intelligence tools seemed to make my work more difficult due to steep learning curves and the quirks of AI.
The average Bitcoin transaction fee was near its highest point in almost two years.
Phil Spencer got candid regarding the state of the brand and its shortcomings
Artificial intelligence’s big bang moment is here – and it will bring a lot of money to those who get it right.
A new Android subscription malware on Google Play is targeting users by subscribing users to premium services and generating unauthorized charges.
Be prepared for power outages and off-the-grid outings with these top portable power stations, also known as battery-powered generators.
The biggest news stories this morning: What to expect at Google I/O 2023, Tesla unveils Model S Plaid track package that unlocks 200 MPH top speed, The iPhone 15 Pro may not feature solid-state buttons.
TikTok is paying creators out of its own pocket for its Creator Fund, Creativity Program, and Pulse ads. Here's how much influencers earn.
Whether you need a compact smartphone, a powerful laptop or user-friendly headphones, these Apple deals help you get the best in tech for better prices.
Binance has since resumed Bitcoin withdrawals on the platform after reports of "congestion" issues on the network.
Get the week started on the good foot with these Amazon deals on digital picture frames, kitchen mixers, smartwatches and more.
Customers go wild over the brand's crystal-clear surveillance and excellent customer service.