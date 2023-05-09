Two more boat owners in trouble with SDPD after using 'GetMyBoat' rental app

Gizmodo

It’s springtime in the tech world, so birds are singing, flowers are blooming, and the Apple campus is getting ready for its annual developer conference. WWDC 2023 is happening June 5 at Apple’s spaceship HQ in Cupertino. Following this month’s Google I/O, WWDC is where we’ll learn about what’s coming up for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and their accessories. We also expect a bunch of beta software we can tinker with on Apple’s many devices, and possibly even Apple’s long-rumored AR/VR headset.