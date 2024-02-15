Two more charged in Coon Rapids triple slaying

Two more men have been arrested and charged in last month’s killings of a woman, her son and husband after police say they posed as UPS delivery drivers and went into the family’s Coon Rapids home with guns looking for money.

Demetrius Trenton Shumpert, 31, and his brother, Omari Malik Shumpert, 19, both of Minneapolis, were charged Wednesday with three counts of aiding and abetting second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 26 killings of Shannon Patricia Jungwirth, 42, her son Jorge Alexander Reyes-Jungwirth, 20, and her husband, Mario Alberto Trejo Estrada, 39.

Video surveillance from the main floor of the home captured the home invasion and all three being shot in the head, the charges say. Two small children, both under the age of 5, were in the home at the time of the killings but not injured.

Alonzo Pierre Mingo, 37, was arrested the same day and charged Jan. 29 with three counts of second-degree murder.

According to the latest charges, investigators obtained Ring surveillance audio and video from inside the home on Feb. 2. The video shows Omari Shumpert repeatedly pistol-whipping Estrada before shooting him in the head after he fought back.

Jungwirth realized Estrada had been shot, began screaming and crying and moved toward the back bedroom. Mingo followed her and shot her. Mingo then left the bedroom and shot Reyes-Jungwirth as he moved toward the front door, the charges say.

Court records show that Estrada was suspected of drug trafficking and that law enforcement was on his trail in the days leading up to the murders. Afterward, investigators searched a Golden Valley storage unit that Estrada had rented under a false name and seized three bags of white powder, seven bags of psilocybin mushrooms, three bags of marijuana and a bag of meth, according to a search warrant affidavit.

Cellphone records

Coon Rapids police were dispatched to the home just before 12:30 p.m. Jan. 26 after receiving an emergency call that captured a female voice in the background of a possible domestic situation. All three victims were found dead inside.

Law enforcement learned a pole camera was mounted across the street from the house. It captured a navy blue Nissan Altima pull up and park in front at 12:21 p.m.

Demetrius Shumpert, a known associate of Mingo, was seen on Ring video approaching the house with Mingo, the latest charges say. Mingo carried a cardboard box “as if he is delivering a package” and both men pulled out firearms and forced Reyes-Jungwirth, who went outside to let out his dog, back into the home.

Once inside, Mingo and the Shumpert brothers pistol-whipped Estrada near the front entryway. All three wore clothing similar to UPS drivers and had on masks while they held the victims at gunpoint.

Demetrius Shumpert forced Reyes-Jungwirth to lie on the ground face down, with the hood of his sweatshirt pulled over his head to cover his eyes. Shumpert and Mingo forced Jungwirth to open credenza drawers while demanding money. Video later shows Shumpert pistol-whipping Reyes-Jungwirth.

Seven minutes after arriving, all three suspects exited the house and left in the Nissan. Mingo is the registered owner of the car.

A crime alert was issued on the car. Law enforcement spotted Mingo leaving his Fridley home in the car around 3:15 p.m. He was stopped on 73rd Avenue, near Baker Road, in Fridley and arrested. In his car, a UPS shirt and vest were inside a backpack.

Investigators later learned that Mingo had been employed by UPS until earlier in January. In an interview with investigators, Mingo said he had never worked at UPS, did not own a cellphone and had been home all day.

Law enforcement later found Mingo’s cellphone, which he threw out of a window while he was being pulled over. Investigators discovered his cellphone was turned off from about 10 a.m. to about 12:39 p.m.

Mingo’s fingerprints were found on the cardboard box that was carried into the home and left there.

Cellphone records show Demetrius and Omari Shumpert and Mingo were at Demetrius’ home at the same time the morning of the killings, the charges say.

Omari Shumpert’s cellphone records also show he was in the area of the Coon Rapids home from 11:03 a.m. until 12:16 p.m. The next activity on his phone started about 20 minutes later on Highway 169 and 109th Avenue North in Brooklyn Park. At that same time, Mingo’s vehicle was seen on state traffic cameras in the same location, the charges say.

Demetrius and Omari Shumpert were arrested Tuesday in Minneapolis.

In an interview with investigators, Omari Shumpert said he dropped his cellphone and that it was stolen by a homeless person a couple months ago. He said he hasn’t been to Coon Rapids in over a year. He also said that his brother is “too old for him to hang out with and that they are not close,” the complaint says.

Demetrius Shumpert told investigators that he didn’t go to work on Jan. 26 because he was taking care of his baby at home. He denied he was ever at the Coon Rapids home, and said he hadn’t seen Mingo in about a month and that he hadn’t seen his brother recently either.

Aggravated sentences sought

Demetrius and Omari Shumpert made their first appearances in Anoka County District Court on Thursday. Judge Suzanne Brown set their bail at $5 million, and they remain jailed. Demetrius Shumpert is due back in court Feb. 26, while Omari Shumpert’s next hearing is March 7.

Mingo also remains jailed in lieu of $5 million. His next court hearing is April 3.

In all three cases, prosecutors have filed motions of their intent to seek aggravated prison sentences. They say aggravating factors include the victims being “treated with particular cruelty” and the crimes were committed in the presence of two minor children.

According to court records, Mingo was convicted in 2020 in federal court in Minnesota for being a felon in possession of a gun after St. Paul police found a Glock handgun on him near a BP gas station at Lexington Parkway, just north of Interstate 94, in October 2018.

Mingo had been convicted in Cook County, Ill., with aggravated battery in a public place in 2017; felon in possession of a firearm in 2011 and 2006; and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in 2006.

Demetrius Shumpert’s criminal history includes two felony theft convictions in 2020.

Court records show Omari Shumpert has five other open criminal cases pending in court: fleeing police in a motor vehicle, third-degree sale of narcotics, driving after revocation and two for driving after suspension.

