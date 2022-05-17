Two more charged with murder for 2020 Lehigh Acres drug deal that turned violent get prison time

Christian Couto

Two more suspects in a fatal 2020 Lehigh Acres shooting linked to a drug deal turned violent have been sentenced for their part in the late-night homicide.

Christian Matthew Couto 20, and Austin Shane Moore, 22, were each sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation for their involvement in the murder. They pleaded guilty of second-degree murder, attempted robbery, possessing a firearm and conspiracy in the death of Charles Wallace, 19.

They were sentenced via a "Substantial Assistance" plea agreement for information they provided in the prosecution of Alize Fonseca, the gunman who killed the victim. They said Fonseca planned to rob the victim during a drug purchase before the shooting

Fonseca, 17, of Lehigh Acres, was adjudicated guilty last week and sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation for one count of second degree murder with a firearm and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Austin Moore

The State Attorney’s Office direct-filed on Fonseca, meaning the juvenile case was placed in adult court and he was sentenced as an adult.

The three defendants made a plan to draw Wallace to a remote area of Lehigh Acres so they could rob him, meeting there in the early morning hours of August 14, 2020.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office detectives learned that the victim was involved in a planned narcotics transaction that turned violent, information released by the Sheriff's Office said.

Alize Fonseca

Wallace came to meet the defendants in a vehicle occupied by several other young people. Fonseca emerged from the dark, wearing a mask and carrying a semi automatic firearm, demanded money from the victim and then opened fire, killing him.

None of the other occupants of the car were injured. The three defendants then fled the scene in another vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit handled the investigation.

