Two more charged in NC Auditor Beth Wood’s December hit-and-run

Raleigh police charged two additional people, one of whom was a passenger, in connection with the hit-and-run crash last year that involved State Auditor Beth Wood, according to Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman.

Jonah Mendys, 26, and Ryan McGurt, 29, were both charged with misdemeanor obstruction of justice on March 17, Freeman told The News & Observer.

Mendys was also charged with misdemeanor passenger failure to give information following an accident, while McGurt was charged with misdemeanor accessory after the fact, Freeman said.

The charges, first reported by WRAL, come more than three months after Wood was charged by police for hitting a parked car in downtown Raleigh and fleeing the scene of the crash.

Wood, who has said she will not resign but did apologize in February for the crash and for leaving the scene without reporting it to the police, was driving a state-issued Toyota Camry when she rammed it into another Camry that was parked on the side of the road, on the night of Dec. 8.

Wood herself has a court date Thursday for a disposition hearing in her case. Her attorney appeared on her behalf during a prior hearing, and will likely do so again.

Freeman did not describe Mendys and McGurt’s role in the incident. She said the additional charges against Mendys and McGurt “follow a detailed investigation by the Raleigh Police Department based on information that came to light following this incident.” She said she couldn’t provide further comment.

Both Mendys and McGurt are scheduled to appear in court on April 20.