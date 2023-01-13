Two more charged in truck sales scheme

Jan. 13—SOMERSET, Pa. — The alleged leader and another accomplice have been arrested in a suspected scheme that police say cheated trucking companies out of nearly $100,000, court papers show.

Robert Croyle-Rummel, 35, of Windber, faces 90 felony charges, and Ashley Yourich, 32, of Johnstown, faces 66 felonies in the case, in which Matthew R. Weaver, 31, of Dalton Run Road, Johnstown, was already charged with 45 felonies.

The criminal complaints filed with District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset, say charges against each include theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, being part of a corrupt organization, dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activity and criminal use of a communications device.

As previously reported by The Tribune-Democrat, the criminal complaint says Weaver and Yourich were working with Croyle-Rummel, then a salesman for M&K Truck Centers, 178 Lewis Drive, Somerset. Croyle-Rummel was in contact with at least nine companies that thought they were purchasing semi truck tractors from M&K.

Croyle-Rummel allegedly told the companies the purchases required deposits and directed them to put the money in Weaver's or Yourich's bank accounts or pay by credit card to an account allegedly controlled by Croyle-Rummel.

The affidavit says M&K management began investigating after being contacted by one of the trucking companies.

Croyle-Rummel was terminated and told to return his company car, laptop and cellphone. The phone and the computer had both been erased, but company information technology staff allegedly were able to retrieve text messages and emails from Croyle-Kimmel to the trucking companies.

All three were arraigned in Johnson's court. Croyle-Rummel was placed in Somerset County Jail with bail set at $25,000 cash. Weaver and Yourich were both released with unsecured bail set at $25,000 each.

Preliminary hearings before Johnson are scheduled for Thursday.