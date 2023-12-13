Two more charter schools could be coming to Knox County in 2025

After the approval of Knox County's second charter school just a few months ago, two more groups have said they intend to open charter schools of their own.

Knox County Schools has received letters of intent from two potential schools. It's the first step in the process for private groups that want to operate within Knox County Schools using tax dollars.

If approved, the new schools would open for the 2025-26 school year.

Here's what known about the proposals:

Teach Right USA

One of the schools is being proposed from Teach Right USA, backed by the Charter Institute at Erskine, based in Columbia, South Carolina. The school, if approved, would be for grades K-8.

Teach Right Traditional School's parent organization runs 27 charter schools with nearly 26,000 students in South Carolina, according to its application to Knox County Schools.

The school is expected have an enrollment of 700 students in its founding year, and would enroll 900 students by year three.

The school's focus will be on "core knowledge and traditional values."

International USA Envisage Leadership School

The school would enroll students in grades K-12 with 15 to 30 students in each grade. The projected enrollment for the first year is 270 students.

The school's focus will be on "student leadership."

The school is being proposed by Stacey Runnels and Envisage Incorporated Hawaii. The organization does not run any other schools.

What is a charter school?

Charter schools are public schools funded by tax dollars that operate privately. Tennessee law only allows nonprofit charter operators.

Tennessee charter schools first opened in 2003 in Memphis and Nashville. Since then, 115 have opened with the largest concentration in Memphis. Statewide, 15 new charter schools are slated to open in 2024.

Knox County's first charter school is Emerald Academy, which opened in 2015. A second, Knox Prep, will open its doors to students this fall.

What happens next?

The letter of intent is the first step in a monthslong process. The schools are required to submit an application by Feb. 1, along with a $2,500 fee. Once an application is received, it's reviewed for completeness within 10 business days.

The district's charter review committee will assess the applications and make a recommendation to the school board. The school district has 90 days to approve or deny the charter school's application. If rejected, charter applicants can appeal the denial to the state public charter school commission, whose decision is final and not subject to appeal.

