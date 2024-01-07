Two more coal mines in Donetsk Oblast with 18 workers inside cut off from power due to hostilities

Coal mines in Donetsk Oblast have been targeted for the second time in a week, causing a power outage in two of them, which had 18 workers inside.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Energy Ministry

Details: Two mines with 18 workers lost power supply in Russian bombardment of Donetsk Oblast. Reports of a mineshaft in Donetsk Oblast being cut off emerged on Friday, 5 January, when 17 workers spent 16 hours underground.

There was no information on whether the workers had been evacuated and whether the power supply to the mines had been resumed as of 7 January.

Ukraine's Energy Ministry also noted that the fighting in Donetsk Oblast had damaged the equipment of thermal power plants.

Background: On 5 January, a mine in Donetsk Oblast sustained a power outage due to a Russian attack. 17 miners spent 16 hours underground.

