Two more countries join drone and electronic warfare coalition

Sweden and the United Kingdom have joined the coalition of drones and electronic warfare, along with Ukraine and Latvia; the number of participants has increased to four countries.

Source: Ministry of Defence

Details: It is reported that Paul Johnson, Swedish Defence Minister, announced this decision during a meeting of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine on 23 January.

The UK also announced its intention to join the coalition and become its co-leader with Latvia.

"Technology, not people, should fight. The drone coalition will be another step towards implementing this idea. This will save many lives. Strengthening and developing the production of unmanned systems will transform the army and make the latest technologies a reality today," said Kateryna Chernohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defence for digital development, digital transformation and digitalisation.

Background:

Ukraine and Latvia created the drone and electronic warfare coalition. The decision was made during the visit of Latvian Defence Minister Andris Sprūds to Kyiv. Now, it has four participating countries.

In early January 2024, Latvia took over the leadership role in the "drone coalition" among the countries that provide military support to Ukraine to repel Russian aggression.

