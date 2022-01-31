Two More COVID Deaths In Hoboken, Including Man In His 30s

HOBOKEN, NJ — The city of Hoboken said Monday that two more residents have died of COVID, including a man in his 30s — the youngest person in the city confirmed to have died of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

"Unfortunately, the city has lost another two residents to COVID-19, a man in his late 30s and a man in his early 80s," said Mayor Ravi Bhalla in a COVID update Monday. "I offer my sympathies to their family and friends and I keep them in my thoughts during this difficult time. The city has had a total of 61 fatalities since the pandemic began."

In the last two months, the mile-square city has lost four residents to the virus, the first fatalitiesfrom the virus since last summer.



Bhalla said that Hoboken University Medical Center currently has 16 patients hospitalized

with COVID-19, and four are Hoboken residents. Of those, two are vaccinated.

Cases of the virus were spreading quickly after the holidays, causing a rise in hospitalizations in both Hoboken and statewide. Those numbers appear to be coming down.

As of this week, 99 percent of Hoboken residents 30 and over have gotten at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, and 89 percent have gotten two doses.

State And Local Cases, Hospitalizations



As of Monday, Jan. 31, 70 of the state's 71 hospitals reported that they were treating 2,926 people who've tested positive for COVID, down from 4,826 just two weeks ago. But how severe are the cases? A more telling number is that 432 are getting breathing help from a ventilator. This is down from 511 two weeks ago.



Bhalla said the majority of positive cases in town are the relatively new and rapidly spreading omicron variant of the virus. However, the deadly Delta variant, B1.1.529, is still prevalent in New Jersey (see the Variants tab) among cases that are sequenced to determine the variant.

From Jan. 22-27, 135 COVID cases were reported and confirmed among Hoboken residents, a big drop from the new year, when more than 600 cases were reported weekly in town.



Since the pandemic's onset, the City of Hoboken has had 9,453 known, confirmed cases of COVID-19, Bhalla said.

Where To Get A Test Or Vaccine This Week



Order at-home COVID-19 tests at www.covidtests.gov.

In Hoboken, appointments to be vaccinated or get a test via the city this week can be booked online at www.hobokennj.gov/vaccine or at www.hobokennj.gov/testing.

See more of the city's Jan. 31, 2022 COVID update here.

In America, more than, 884,000 people have died of COVID since the start of the pandemic. The daily death rate is highest right now in these states.

