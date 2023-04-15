Two more defendants in 'Operation Vicious Cycle' enter plea agreements

Apr. 14—Two more men indicted as part of an operation that used stolen vehicles and large rocks to break into and burglarize bike shops across the Front Range have plea deals.

Maurice LeDay, 23, pleaded guilty Friday in Boulder District Court to violation of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act, second-degree burglary, criminal mischief and aggravated motor vehicle theft, all felonies.

Salvador Mena-Barreno, 49, then pleaded guilty to felony counts of criminal mischief and theft.

Both men are facing prison time, but are also probation eligible and will also be screened for community corrections.

Both are set for sentencing on June 28. LeDay remains in custody on $500,000 bond while Mena-Barreno is free on bond.

With their plea agreements, seven of the eight men indicted as part of "Operation Vicious Cycle" have reached resolutions in their case.

The eight men were indicted by a state grand jury in 2021 and accused of using stolen vehicles and large rocks to break into and burglarize bike shops across the Front Range, including several in Boulder County.

The indictments stem from an investigation into a series of crimes involving 29 bike shop burglaries, 22 auto thefts and multiple attempted burglaries and thefts from Fraser to the Denver metro area from December 2019 through June 2020.

According to the release, the men would plan the burglaries using Facebook Messenger. In groups of up to four, the men would then steal either a box truck or van and ram it into the front doors or windows of a bicycle shop, or they would break the front windows with large landscaping rocks or other tools.

Police said the men then stole high-end mountain bikes and transferred the stolen goods to be sold out of the country, possibly in Mexico.

The defendants reportedly stole $985,000 in bikes and $258,000 in vehicles while causing $231,837 in property damage.

Six businesses were burglarized in Boulder County, including Boulder Cycle Sport in Boulder, Redstone Cyclery in Lyons and Cenna Custom Cycles in Longmont.