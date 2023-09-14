Two more defendants sentenced in 'Operation Vicious Cycle'

Sep. 13—Two more men were sentenced Wednesday in connection to Operation Vicious Cycle, an investigation of numerous bike thefts and burglaries across the Front Range starting in 2019.

Salvador Mena-Barreno, 50, was sentenced to 250 hours of community service over a four year probation period after he entered a guilty plea of criminal mischief of $100,000 to one million dollars and theft of $20,000 to $100,000.

The Attorney General's Office dismissed 13 counts of felony theft and 14 counts of second-degree burglary, largely due to Mena-Barreno's involvement in selling stolen bikes rather than burglarizing the bike stores.

Maurice Leday, 23, was sentenced to twelve years in the Colorado Department of Corrections and will receive almost two years of credit for his time already served.

Leday previously entered a guilty plea of violation of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act, second-degree burglary criminal mischief and aggravated motor vehicle theft, all felonies.

The indictments stem from an investigation into a series of crimes involving 29 bike shop burglaries, 22 auto thefts and multiple attempted burglaries and thefts from Fraser to the Denver metro area from December 2019 through June 2020.

According to the release, the men would plan the burglaries using Facebook Messenger. In groups of up to four, the men would then steal either a box truck or van and ram it into the front doors or windows of a bicycle shop or break the front windows with large landscaping rocks or other tools.

Police said the men then stole high-end mountain bikes and transferred the stolen goods to be sold out of the country, possibly in Mexico.

In his almost two-hour long sentencing hearing, the prosecution spoke to the number of burglaries Leday participated in, the planned nature of each burglary and the length of time the burglaries occurred over.

The prosecution requested the court issue a 24-year prison sentence. Prosecutors from the Attorney General's Office said Leday could not be supervised on probation or community connections and said his decision to participate in the "crime spree" was "conscious and deliberate."

In response, Leday's defense team focused on his background, including instability in his childhood, race and ethnicity and lack of previous criminal history.

"He does want to take responsibility," defense attorney Jim Zorilla said. "He does not deny the significant cost on the community or the number of victims. I do believe giving him the opportunity to get treatment is the right step forward."

Both legal teams called additional people to the stand including the owner of a bike store that Leday broke into and some of Leday's family.

"I could get him some jobs and I could help," Leday's cousin Daisa Armijo said. "He doesn't just have two people in our community and church, I know a lot of people who would love to help him. I feel like he deserves another chance."

Doug Shuck, the owner of Cars Remember When in Englewood spoke to the extensive impact the burglaries had on local businesses.

"The first five years (of business) were difficult due to my own experience, COVID-19 and obviously, the major break ins we talked about today," Schuck said. "In April 2020, our facility was broken into and I couldn't believe it. I thought it was impenetrable. No vehicles were stolen but the extent of damage was incredible to me."

Schuck said the repair took six months and cost the company $10,000 out of pocket.

The defendants reportedly stole $985,000 in bikes and $258,000 in vehicles while causing $231,837 in property damage.

Six businesses were burglarized in Boulder County, including Boulder Cycle Sport in Boulder, Redstone Cyclery in Lyons and Cenna Custom Cycles in Longmont.

Boulder District Judge Nancy Salomone said she considered mitigating factors including Leday's family — which includes a long-term girlfriend and two-year-old daughter — and his unstable childhood and adolescents.

"You have a lot of life in front of you," Salomone said to Leday. "You're going to come out of prison a young man and I hope and trust you'll find access to rehabilitation. This is stuff you did but this isn't who you are."