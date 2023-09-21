Two more drivers issued tickets after being caught on camera passing school bus in Hadley

TechCrunch

Founded by the former vice president of AI at Meta, Jerome Pesenti, Sizzle is a free AI-powered learning app that generates step-by-step answers to math equations and word problems. Sizzle works similarly to math solver platforms like Photomath and Symbolab, however, it can also solve word problems in subjects like physics, chemistry and biology. Sizzle provides help with all learning levels, from Middle School and High School to AP and College.