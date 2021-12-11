Two more Fort Myers Police officers fired after internal affairs investigations

The Fort Myers Police Department terminated two of its officers this week, a decision made two weeks after another officer was fired over allegations discovered during a four-year FBI investigation.

Officer Brandon Winters was fired on Monday after a woman informed the department that he had sex with her on numerous occasions while on duty, and then harassed her after she told him she no longer wanted a sexual relationship, according to internal affairs records. The woman is a deputy with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Fort Myers police Capt. Jay Rodriguez

In a statement provided to The News-Press, Public Information Officer Kristin Capuzzi said, “At the Fort Myers Police Department, we believe in policing ourselves in the same manner as we police our community. We hold ourselves to the highest possible standard and believe in operating in a transparent and open manner ...

“Last week, Chief Derrick Diggs terminated both officers for engaging in behavior that is not acceptable for a Fort Myers Police Officer. Their actions were contrary to the Code of Ethics, Department Policy, and our high standards.”

Joshua Kuhl also was fired on Tuesday but an internal affairs investigation was not available for Kuhl on Friday.

Two other internal affairs investigations closed this year involved conduct that FMPD Chief Derrick Diggs says represents "a past chapter" for the department.

One investigation closed in March of this year involved former police Capt. Jay Rodriguez who was accused of receiving oral sex with a sex worker during an undercover sting at a massage parlor in 2013.

Rodriguez, a 20-year veteran of the force, was placed on paid administrative leave in February 2019 and an investigation after a video of the 2013 prostitution sting purportedly showing him engaging in sexual contact was released to the public and turned over to city officials. An investigation was launched by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. He retired from the department on Sept. 9 of that year. A day later he was charged with official misconduct, perjury and prostitution.

The case was assigned to the 12th Judicial Circuit in Sarasota, and subsequently dismissed, citing a lack of evidence available. After the dismissal, the police department completed its internal affairs investigation and sustained the allegations against Rodriguez.

Two other officers, Jason Green and Daniel Wolfgang were added to the internal affairs case earlier this year, and both were accused of perjury in connection to their statements made to officials about their knowledge of the 2013 video. The allegation against both officers was not sustained by Chief Diggs.

The News-Press submitted a public records request for the entire internal affairs case file last month. According to the department's public record office, the request would require approximately 115.5 hours to process 4,000 pages of documents and 74 audio statements, and the total cost would be $2,875. The news organization is still in discussions about the cost.

Officer Jason Jackson was fired earlier this month after a recommendation from a 2016 report by Freeh Group International Solutions led to a four-year FBI investigation which ended in April.

Fort Myers Police officer Jason Jackson, shown demonstrating the new yellow Taser and wireless body cameras in 2017, was fired Monday by FMPD on charges including interfering with an internal affairs investigation and associating with felons.

In a statement on the firing, FMPD said the case against Jackson involved "sustained charges" of having inappropriate sexual relationships with confidential informants, seven charges of associating with convicted felons, and two charges of interfering with an internal affairs investigation.

A request for the entire internal affairs case was filed on Tuesday, and the FMPD estimated the processing of the request would require 50 hours' worth of work, with a total cost of $1,250. The news organization is still in discussions about the cost.

