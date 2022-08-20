Two more grain ships leave Ukraine, Turkey's defence ministry says

FILE PHOTO: Wheat harvesting in Kyiv region amid Russia's attack on Ukraine
·2 min read

ANKARA/KYIV (Reuters) -Two more ships carrying grain have left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Saturday, bringing the total number of vessels to leave Ukraine's Black Sea ports under a U.N.-brokered grain export deal to 27.

The Zumrut Ana and MV Ocean S, which are authorized to depart on Aug. 20, were loaded with 6,300 tonnes of sunflower oil and 25,000 tonnes of wheat respectively, the joint coordination centre set up to enable safe passage said in a statement.

Ukraine's Sea Ports Authority said on Saturday three Ukrainian seaports had begun loading food onto seven ships, which would deliver 66,500 tonnes of wheat, corn and sunflower oil to consumers.

Ukraine's grain exports have slumped since the start of the war because its Black Sea ports - a vital route for shipments - were closed, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.

At the end of July, three Black Sea ports were unblocked under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

The Authority said on Facebook the port of Chornomorsk had moored the bulk carriers Andan Toplak, Filyoz and Maranta, while Odesa port had begun loading the Ganosaya and Kubrosli Y.

Bulk carrier Mohamad Y is waiting its turn, as well as the tanker Foyle, which is standing at the port of Pivdennyi.

The Authority said Ukrainian-origin food would be delivered to France, Sudan, Turkey and the Netherlands.

Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Friday a further ten cargo ships were being loaded with grain in Ukrainian Black Sea ports and being prepared for shipment.

He said 25 ships had already been dispatched from the three Ukrainian ports, with 630,000 tonnes of agricultural products on board.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Can Sezer in Turkey, Pavel Polityuk in UkraineEditing by Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Russia fires on two districts, damaging power lines and gas pipeline

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 20 AUGUST 2022, 07:47 On Friday, 19 August, the Russian army used various types of weapons to attack two districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, namely the Nikopol and the Kyryvi Rih districts.

  • IMF fees on war-torn countries closer to elimination

    The International Monetary Fund is facing pressure to reevaluate how it imposes fees on loans it disperses to needy countries like war-torn Ukraine — which is one of the fund’s biggest borrowers. Surcharges are added fees on loans imposed on countries that are heavily indebted to the IMF. Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in Aspen last month that finance ministers of several countries realize they have to pay a price for Russia’s war in Ukraine, especially with food prices going up.

  • Mariupol Invasion and Ukraine’s Abandoned Animals Are Focus of Documentaries Acquired by Beta Film’s Autentic (EXCLUSIVE)

    Beta Film has acquired international distribution rights for the Ukrainian documentaries “Mariupol. Unlost Hope” and “9 Lives” through its subsidiary Autentic Distribution, the sales arm of the documentary label Autentic, which is owned by the Munich-based production and distribution powerhouse. “Mariupol. Unlost Hope” shows the Ukraine war through the eyes of ordinary people who lived […]

  • Occupiers claim air defence systems fired in Yevpatoriia, Crimea

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 19 AUGUST 2022, 20:54 The air defence system was activated in Yevpatoriia, according to reports of locals and the occupiers. Source: Oleg Kriuchkov, the so-called "advisor to the Head of Crimea", on Telegram Quote: "It is probable that an Air Defence system was activated in Yevpatoriia".

  • High-level talks in Ukraine yield no breakthrough to end fighting

    Turkey's leader and the U.N. chief met in Ukraine with President Volodymr Zelenskyy on Thursday in a high-powered bid to ratchet down a war raging for nearly six months. But little immediate progress was reported.

  • Putin warns Macron of risk of 'catastrophe' at Ukraine nuclear plant

    Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which was captured by Russia in March but is still run by Ukrainian technicians. "Vladimir Putin, in particular, stressed that the systematic shelling of the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by the Ukrainian military created the danger of a large-scale catastrophe that could lead to radiation contamination of vast territories," the Kremlin said in a readout of the call, which it said had been initiated by Macron.

  • Former UK minister Gove backs Sunak, says he is quitting frontline politics - The Times

    Gove wrote in the op-ed that he thinks Liz Truss' campaign for 10 Downing Street "has been a holiday from reality." He said Truss' proposed cuts to national insurance would favour the wealthy, and that he cannot see how safeguarding the stock options of FTSE 100 executives should ever take precedence over supporting the poorest in our society. In contrast, Sunak has the right arguments as they come from his experience of being the chancellor during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gove added.

  • When did Russia take a wrong turn?

    More and more people in the world now understand that Russia is not like everyone else.

  • Oleksandr Usyk didn’t gain weight, Anthony Joshua a tad heavier

    Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua weigh-in: Usyk didn't gain weight and Anthony Joshua was a bit heavier than first fight.

  • Adviser to the head of the Ukrainian Presidents Office likens negotiations with Russia to a game of Russian roulette with a full chamber

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - FRIDAY, 19 AUGUST 2022, 12:52 Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, believes that negotiations with Putin's Russia are a dangerous game that will not lead to the end of the war.

  • 28 wagons with missiles for S-300 air defence system on the way from Ulan-Ude to border with Ukraine Armed Forces of Ukraine

    IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 18 AUGUST 2022, 11:46 The Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine) reports that Russia is concentrating a large number of transport and launch containers with anti-aircraft guided missiles for the S-300 air defence system near the borders with Ukraine and in its occupied territories; now an echelon with missiles from Ulan-Ude is going to the border.

  • Exclusive: Inside Ukraine’s Secret Effort to Train Pilots for U.S. Jets

    Ukrainians are using invention, social media and disregard for protocol to fight back.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Military Aid to Kyiv Approaching $11 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeMueller Memo Advising Barr on Trump Findings Is Ordered ReleasedStocks Slide as Short-Sellers Cash In on Fedspeak: Markets WrapXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesThe latest tranche of military aid to Ukraine, announced Friday, sees total US commitments reach $10.9 billion. The new offer includes additional HIMARS rocket sys

  • China’s export market a ‘real vulnerability’ for Taiwan: Expert

    Council on Foreign Relations research fellow David Sacks joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss trade talks between the U.S. and Taiwan and how the U.S. and China could clash over Taiwan policy.

  • US natural gas prices could spike 60% this winter as the global energy crisis drags on, Truist analyst says

    US natural gas prices could surge to $12-$15 in the coming months, a Truist analyst said. The US has become the top supplier of the energy commodity.

  • Oil Prices Have Been Falling. Why It’s Time to Buy Oil Stocks.

    Oil companies are minting money, and as long as crude prices don’t fall too much further, the rally should continue.

  • Bull of the Day: Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

    Exxon's outlook remains impressive even as oil prices cool off. Plus, XOM's valuation and dividend payout help make it worth considering as part of a diversified long-term portfolio and during the exuberant stock market rebound.

  • Europe's energy crisis will spark steep contractions across the continent's economies, says top analyst

    Due to higher natural gas prices, European gross domestic product will decline by 1.4% next year, Amrita Sen told Bloomberg TV.

  • Climate bill's unlikely beneficiary: US oil and gas industry

    The U.S. oil industry hit a legal roadblock in January when a judge struck down a $192 million oil and natural gas lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico over future global warming emissions from burning the fuels. It came at a pivotal time for Chevron, Exxon and other industry players: the Biden administration had curtailed opportunities for new offshore drilling, while raising climate change concerns. The climate measure President Joe Biden signed Tuesday bypasses the administration's concerns about emissions and guarantees new drilling opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska.

  • U.S. oil futures rally to their highest finish in nearly a week

    U.S. oil futures jumped on Thursday, as recent U.S. government data showing weekly declines in domestic crude and gasoline supplies helped to ease worries about a recession, pulling West Texas Intermediate crude prices to their highest finish in almost a week. September WTI crude rose $2.39, or 2.7%, to settle at $90.50 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since Aug. 12, FactSet data show.