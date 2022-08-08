Two more grain ships sail from Ukraine as third port opens

·2 min read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Two more ships, carrying corn and soybeans, departed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Monday, Turkey and Ukraine said, taking the total to ten since the first ship sailed last week under a deal with Russia to unblock Ukrainian grain exports.

The United Nations and Turkey brokered the agreement last month after warnings the halt in grain shipments caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine could lead to severe food shortages and even outbreaks of famine in parts of the world.

The Sacura, which departed from Pivdennyi, is carrying 11,000 tonnes of soybeans to Italy, Turkey's defence ministry said on Monday, while the Arizona, which left Chornomorsk, is carrying 48,458 tonnes of corn to Iskenderun in southern Turkey.

Separately, the Polarnet, which departed on Friday, reached its final destination in northwestern Turkey's Derince on Monday morning to be unloaded, marking the completion of the first shipment since the exports were re-launched.

So far, around 243,000 tonnes of corn has been exported from Ukraine on seven ships since the first departure on Aug. 1, according to a Reuters tally of data from Turkey's defence ministry.

The other ships carried 11,000 tonnes of soybeans, 6,000 tonnes of sunflower oil and 45,000 tonnes of sunflower meal.

Ukraine's infrastructure minister, Oleksandr Kubrakov, confirmed the two latest ships left on Monday, adding Pivdennyi, the third Ukrainian port included in the deal, was finally up and running as part of the initiative.

Kubrakov had said previously the opening of Pivdennyi would push Ukraine's total export capacity up to three million tonnes a month.

In peacetime, Ukraine exported up to six million tonnes of grain a month from its ports on the Black Sea and Sea of Azov coast.

The four ships that left Ukraine on Sunday are expected to anchor near Istanbul on Monday evening, Turkey's defence ministry said, adding they would be inspected on Tuesday.

Before Russia invaded Ukraine for what it calls its "special military operation", the two countries together accounted for nearly a third of global wheat exports.

The resumption of grain exports is being overseen by a Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul where Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. personnel are working.

The Razoni, which was the first ship to depart, was scheduled to arrive in Lebanon on Sunday but is currently at anchor off Turkey's southern coast, according to Refinitiv ship tracker data.

Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry said on Sunday the Fulmar S, the first foreign-flagged bulk ship to reach the Black Sea port of Chornomorsk since the conflict, was ready for loading.

A second ship travelling to Ukraine, the Osprey S, was inspected in Istanbul on Sunday and was nearing Ukraine on Monday morning, Refinitiv data also showed.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai wins Women's British Open in play-off

    South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai survived a disastrous 15th hole to claim victory in a marathon play-off against Chun In-gee in the Women's British Open at Muirfield on Sunday.

  • Explainer: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group targeted by Israel in Gaza

    Israeli officials say air strikes on Gaza have targeted the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement rather than Hamas, the militant group which rules the enclave. The PIJ is a militant group allied with Hamas, both with a background in the Muslim Brotherhood, a shared hostility to Israel and an ideological commitment to the creation of an Islamic Palestinian state.

  • Turkey to pay for some Russian gas in rubles: Erdogan

    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has confirmed that Turkey will start paying for some of its Russian natural gas imports in rubles.

  • Ashleigh Buhai wins Women's British Open after playoff

    After seeing a five-shot lead slip away in the final round, Ashleigh Buhai still managed to secure a first major title at the Women's British Open. Buhai kept her composure to beat In Gee Chun — and the setting sun — in a playoff at Muirfield on Sunday for her first career victory in an LPGA Tour event. With the light fading, the South African golfer made a superb bunker shot on the fourth playoff hole to leave herself with a short par putt, while Chun settled for a bogey.

  • China’s Trade Surplus Hits Record But Slowdown Risks Remain

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s surprisingly strong export growth in July lifted its trade surplus to another record and provided some much-needed economic support, but the country will still have to find ways to keep its fragile recovery on track as the global economy slows this year.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment Approve

  • Boris and Carrie Johnson honeymoon at Slovenian eco-resort ‘with soothing energies’

    It is billed as the last word in relaxation, with a “healing climate” and “soothing energies”.

  • A sacred area for native Hawaiians is filling up with trash. Crews are 'fighting the onslaught.'

    With an estimated 115,000 pounds of debris accumulating on the reefs of Papahānaumokuākea, crews struggle against a pileup that keeps building.

  • Boebert to take shot across GOP leadership's bow in CPAC speech: 'Disappointed too many times'

    Rep. Lauren Boebert is expected to say Saturday that Freedom Caucus members won't tolerate a House speaker who "works with Democrats more than Republicans."

  • Millions hungry but drought overlooked as Kenya prepares to vote

    In the dust bowl of Kenya's drought-stricken north, the people of Purapul are edging closer to starvation, surviving on nothing but wild berries as their children waste away from hunger.

  • Albuquerque police investigating whether killings of 4 Muslim men are linked

    Albuquerque police investigating whether killings of 4 Muslim men are linked

  • Thousands stranded in China resort city amid COVID lockdown

    Some 80,000 tourists are stranded in the southern Chinese beach resort of Sanya, after authorities declared it a COVID-19 hot spot and imposed a lockdown. The restrictions came into force on Saturday morning, as authorities sought to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the city on tropical Hainan Island. There were 229 confirmed cases on Friday and an additional 129 on Saturday.

  • Khloé Kardashian's Very Low-Key Relationship With a Private Equity Investor Is Over

    Khloé Kardashian has broken up with the unidentified private equity investor she's reportedly been seeing for a couple of months.

  • University of Oregon land swap: Yes, please

    Oregon’s version of college football is built on audacity, and this practice facility will be no different. Eugene should be audacious, too.

  • Explosions rock the city of Vinnytsia and other parts of Ukraine

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 7 AUGUST 2022, 20:09 On the evening of Sunday, 7 August, explosions were heard in the city of Vinnytsia. Source: Ukrainska Pravda reporter; Suspilne; hromadske; Vitalii Maletskyi, Mayor of Kremenchuk, on Facebook Details: Ukrainska Pravda sources report that three explosions were heard in the city of Vinnytsia: the first two preceded the air raid sirens, while the last one was heard after the air raid sirens were sounded.

  • More Ukraine grain sets sail as new shelling hits nuclear plant

    Four more ships carrying around 170,000 tonnes of grain set off from the Black Sea ports of Odessa and Chornomorsk on Sunday, Ukrainian authorities said, as Moscow accused Kyiv of carrying out a new strike against a Russian-occupied nuclear plant. "The second convoy of Ukrainian supplies has just left... three from Chornomorsk and one from Odessa," Kyiv's infrastructure ministry wrote on Telegram. It said that the ships -- which it named as the Mustafa Necati, the Star Helena, the Glory and the Riva Wind -- were carrying "around 170,000 tonnes of agriculture-related merchandise," without specifying further. Meanwhile, in Russia, Moscow accused Kyiv's forces of again shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in the south of Ukraine, which it took control of shortly after invading its pro-Western neighbour. The Ukrainian army "carried out a strike with a cluster bomb fired from a Ouragan multiple rocket launcher," the occupying authorities in Energodar, the town where the plant is situated, were quoted by the Russian state news agency TASS as saying. "The shrapnel and the rocket engine fell 400 metres (1,300 feet) from a working reactor", "damaged" administrative buildings and hit "a used nuclear fuel storage area," the authorities said, without providing any evidence to back up the claims. AFP was not able to confirm the allegations from an independent source. On Saturday, the plant's operator, Energoatom, had already said that parts of the facility had been "seriously damaged" by military strikes and one of its reactors was forced to shut down. Both Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of attacking the plant. Because Zaporizhzhia is Europe's biggest nuclear plant, the prospect of it being seriously damaged in the fighting is setting alarm bells ringing, not least at the UN's nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency. The strikes underline "the very real risk of a nuclear disaster", the IAEA's director general, Rafael Grossi, said on Saturday. "Any military firepower directed at or from the facility would amount to playing with fire, with potentially catastrophic consequences," Grossi said. And the European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell condemned the attack as "a serious and irresponsible breach of nuclear safety rules and another example of Russia's disregard for international norms". - 'Sign of hope' - The renewed shipments of Ukrainian grain to help ease global food shortages and bring down prices nevertheless offer a small glimmer of hope as the war enters its sixth month. Ukraine, one of the world's largest grain exporters, had been forced to halt almost all deliveries in the wake of Russia's invasion on February 24, sending global food prices soaring and making imports prohibitively expensive for some of the world's poorest nations. In Rome on Sunday, Pope Francis welcomed the resumption of grain exports as "a sign of hope" that showed dialogue was possible to end the war. "This step shows that it is possible to dialogue and achieve concrete results, which benefit everyone," the pontiff said in his weekly Angelus prayer. "Therefore, this event can be seen as a sign of hope, and I sincerely hope that, following this path, we can put an end to the fighting and arrive at a just and lasting peace." The joint coordination centre in Istanbul that monitors the shipments under a UN-backed deal had said on Saturday that five grain ships would be leaving Ukraine on Sunday. But Kyiv has only announced four. A bulk carrier had arrived in Chornomorsk on Saturday to be loaded with grain for the first time since Moscow's invasion. Last Monday, the Sierra Leone-flagged vessel, Razoni, set sail from the Ukrainian port of Odessa carrying 26,000 tonnes of corn in the first departure under the deal that was brokered with the help of Turkey. Then on Friday, Kyiv said another three ships loaded with grain had also set sail, heading for Turkey and markets in Ireland and Britain with a further 13 waiting to depart. bur-spm/kjm

  • Ariane Lipski not medically cleared, UFC on ESPN 40 bout vs. Priscila Cachoeira rescheduled

    A fight day scratch has left UFC on ESPN 40 with one less bout.

  • Chile sinkhole grows large enough to swallow France's Arc de Triomphe

    Seattle's Space Needle would also comfortably fit in the black pit, as would six Christ the Redeemer statues from Brazil stacked head-to-head, giant arms outstretched. The National Service of Geology and Mining said late on Saturday it is still investigating the gaping hole near the Alcaparrosa mine operated by Canadian company Lundin Mining, about 665 km (413 miles) north of Santiago. Lundin did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

  • Yet more human remains found as drought shrinks Lake Mead reservoir

    Fourth set of skeletal remains, as yet unidentified, discovered at Swim Beach in Nevada as lake hits lowest level in 80 years

  • Cape Cod beach closes after Portuguese man o’ war sightings

    A Cape Cod beach closed Saturday afternoon after a “number” of Portuguese man o’wars washed ashore.

  • Air powered arrow rifles legalized for hunting in Oklahoma

    Deer hunters will have the option of another weapon this fall as air powered arrow rifles have been legalized for hunting in Oklahoma.