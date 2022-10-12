Two more green jumpsuit suspects turn themselves in for caught-on-video attack on Times Square subway train

It isn’t easy being green.

Two more suspects have turned themselves in to face charges for a bizarre caught-on-video attack on a Times Square subway train carried out by a crew of women in neon green jumpsuits, police said Wednesday.

Suspect Emily Soto, 34, surrendered to police on Wednesday. Alleged accomplice Ciante Alston, 26, surrendered a day earlier, cops said.

Both were charged with robbery for the Oct. 2 attack in which a group of women in green alien-looking jumpsuits pummeled two 19-year-old girls and swiped a purse from one of the victims.

One of the victims bumped into one of the women in green, sparking the brutal mugging, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said Friday when he released images of Alston, Soto and Miriam “Cisse” Issouf, who was arrested Monday.

“One of the girls bumped into the other,” Essig said. “It just escalated onto the train and got out of hand. When the fighting escalated, one of [the suspects] ripped off the purse containing the victim’s ID.”

The green-clad women had been in Times Square filming a Tik Tok video before the clash, cops said. Investigators used the video and other social media clues to identify Soto and her friends.

A fourth suspect, Darian Peguero, 26, remained on the loose Wednesday. All of the women are residents of the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City, cops said. Five other suspects are still not identified.

Prosecutors charged Issouf with robbery and assault. A judge ordered her released without bail but mandated a supervised release program during a brief arraignment proceeding in Manhattan Criminal Court Tuesday.

The assailants kicked and punched the teens as at least one member of the group walked away, apparently not interested in joining the fight, the video shows.

One of the Shrek look-alikes spin-kicked a victim into a seat and onto the floor as at least four men onboard watched or recorded the chaos.

One of the woman was carrying a knife on her leg, according to the mother of one of the victims.

“Thankfully my daughter is here. It could have been so much worse,” the mother told the Daily News. “These people belong in cages.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.